Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Alabama cancels inmate's execution after trouble inserting IV, time concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (WBMA) — The scheduled state execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was canceled late Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), due to a midnight deadline and being unable to find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. The Supreme Court of the United...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Auditor's Office conducting 'active and open review' of Charleston finances
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News has learned from multiple sources that the West Virginia State Auditor's Office has an "active and open review" of Charleston's finances taking place. Depending upon what is found, the next step could be an official investigation. In addition, thousands of dollars of your...
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
wchstv.com
Non-certified teachers in W.Va. more than doubled in four years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of non-certified teachers in West Virginia has more than doubled in the past four years, with 1,544 now teaching in state classrooms, statistics show. Statistics released by the state Department of Education on Friday provide the breakdown of how many non-certified teachers are...
wchstv.com
Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
wchstv.com
Governor announces plans to renovate two West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced plans Friday to renovate two travel plazas along the West Virginia Turnpike. The plan calls for travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone to be demolished and rebuilt beginning Feb. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
wchstv.com
High School Football Scores: Week 13
West Virginia: WVSSAC State Tournament - Quarterfinal. Lou. Male 23, Henderson Co. 10Class 2A(equals) Newport Central Catholic 28, Lou. Ky. Country Day 21.
wchstv.com
Monday begins two-week buck firearms season for West Virginia hunters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sunrise Monday will start West Virginia's biggest hunting season with a bang as 250,000 hunters are expected to head into the woods during the two-week gun buck season. Zeroing in on what state biologists expect to be a kill of about 40,000 bucks, hunters are...
wchstv.com
More than 700,000 vehicles expected to travel W.Va. Turnpike during week of Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 700,000 vehicles are expected to travel the West Virginia Turnpike around the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said heaviest traffic days along the Turnpike all year are expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Comments / 0