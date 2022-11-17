ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
Non-certified teachers in W.Va. more than doubled in four years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of non-certified teachers in West Virginia has more than doubled in the past four years, with 1,544 now teaching in state classrooms, statistics show. Statistics released by the state Department of Education on Friday provide the breakdown of how many non-certified teachers are...
More than 700,000 vehicles expected to travel W.Va. Turnpike during week of Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 700,000 vehicles are expected to travel the West Virginia Turnpike around the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials said heaviest traffic days along the Turnpike all year are expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
