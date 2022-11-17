ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WDTN

Burrow throws 4 TDs, Perine scores 3 as Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Semaji Perine, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied past Pittsburgh 37-30 for their fourth win in five games on Sunday. Perine’s three touchdown catches came after Cincinnati lost starter Joe Mixon to a concussion in the second half. Burrow completed 24 of 39 […]
CINCINNATI, OH

