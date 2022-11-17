ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nongshim RedForce promotes Challengers roster to main team for LCK 2023

Nongshim RedForce parted ways with Canna, Dread, Bdd, Ghost, Effort, SnowFlower, and Comet today. Unlike other League of Legends teams, we didn’t have to wait long to know the team’s new lineup. The organization has made the decision to promote its entire Challengers team to the LCK for...
League’s bug-ridden preseason has Neeko transforming into a giant turret

The preseason in League of Legends tends to feature a myriad of bugs, and the case is no different with the 2023 preseason. League content creators, Vandiril and Ryscu, have discovered a game-breaking bug involving Neeko’s passive ability, which turns her into a turret. Once she’s transformed into a turret, she can almost instantly kill enemies and enemy towers, leading to a quick and easy win.
Doublelift will reportedy make LCS comeback with 100 Thieves alongside Bjergsen in 2023

Doublelift, a seasoned League of Legends veteran who retired from the professional scene in 2020, will return to the LCS stage with 100 Thieves next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Doublelift’s return to the LCS marks a comeback two years in the making. The...
Best Varus build in League of Legends

Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
Hanwha Life signs superstar for 2023 LCK season

Hanwha Life Esports was rumored to be making a lot of moves behind the scenes, having parted ways with its 2022 roster yesterday. Aside from top laner Lee “DuDu” Dong-ju, everyone else on the team left the team. While there were rumors regarding who potentially would come in...
DRX’s Worlds-winning roster are now all free agents

The 2022 League of Legends world champions DRX’s winning roster have all become free agents, according to an announcement made today. Top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon, jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon, mid laner Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo, bot laner Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s contracts expired and none of them have renewed or extended yet.
Bjergsen to reportedly sign with 100 Thieves ahead of 2023 LCS season

10-year LCS veteran Bjergsen will play for 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Bjergsen, who had previously retired from League following the 2020 season, returned to competitive play this year with Team Liquid. He had only played for one prior organization in his lengthy career, TSM, and will now make the move toward his third North American team ever in 100T.
Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say

After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
Summit reportedly reaches verbal agreement with LCS team ahead of 2023

Although the official League of Legends free agency window opened on Nov. 21, the preseason roster changes have already been in a full swing for a couple of weeks now. According to the latest report, top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae will join an LCS team for the upcoming season.
Despite ‘last dance’ at Worlds 2022, Deft has no plans to retire from professional League anytime soon

The road to success was not a straight line by any means for Deft. But now that he’s tasted what has eluded him for so long, he is prepared for even more. DRX’s veteran ADC player and current League of Legends world champion Deft recently contributed to The Players’ Tribune to provide insight into his career up to this point, with particular emphasis on how the World Championship—and eventually winning it—changed him. Notably, Deft made it clear that while a part of his hunger for competition has been satisfied, he is not looking at retirement anytime soon.
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results

BLAST Premier Fall Final, The $425,000 CS:GO tournament, will run from Nov. 23 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Eight of the best teams in the world such as Heroic, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan are in Copenhagen to attend the event and fight for a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final in December and grab the $200,000 prize money for winning the Fall Final.
Kwangdong Freecs parts ways with League roster and brings in 2 youngsters

Now Kwangdong Freecs has parted ways with the top laner Kim “Kiin” Ki-In, the entire 2022 roster has left the organization. Jungler Choi “Ellim” El-lim, Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok, bot lane Park “Teddy” Jin-seong, and support “Hoit” Ryu Ho-seong are all free agents, as of today.
Shopify rebels too hard, coach suspended for Game Changers Championship finals

Shopify Rebellion stunned both Cloud9 White and Liquid Brazil today in back-to-back matches of the lower bracket of the VCT Game Changers Championship, setting the NA hopefuls up for a grand finals meeting with EMEA juggernauts G2 Gozen. However, Shopify will have to compete without coach Rob “robwiz” Kennedy on...
Tundra’s players can’t get their story straight around one of Dota’s biggest TI11 memes

Fata was kicked from Tundra Esports in January 2022. When the news first surfaced, Tundra players decided to keep silent while Fata expressed his disappointment. Though replacing Fata with Saksa worked in Tundra’s favor as they won TI11, the team’s coach, Aui_2000, stirred up the kick debate in his latest blog, which was followed with a series of explanations from Sneyking and Neta “33” Shapira.
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact

After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...

