dotesports.com
Is Faker joining the LCS? 3 NA teams that League’s No. 1 star could help improve in 2023
Faker is considered the greatest League of Legends player of all time—and for good reason. Faker has won three League World Championships on top of several regional titles year in and year out. His title of League GOAT, though, comes from his consistent and unmatched success, as well as...
dotesports.com
Nongshim RedForce promotes Challengers roster to main team for LCK 2023
Nongshim RedForce parted ways with Canna, Dread, Bdd, Ghost, Effort, SnowFlower, and Comet today. Unlike other League of Legends teams, we didn’t have to wait long to know the team’s new lineup. The organization has made the decision to promote its entire Challengers team to the LCK for...
dotesports.com
League’s bug-ridden preseason has Neeko transforming into a giant turret
The preseason in League of Legends tends to feature a myriad of bugs, and the case is no different with the 2023 preseason. League content creators, Vandiril and Ryscu, have discovered a game-breaking bug involving Neeko’s passive ability, which turns her into a turret. Once she’s transformed into a turret, she can almost instantly kill enemies and enemy towers, leading to a quick and easy win.
dotesports.com
Another rivalry looming: Ablazeolive teases next chapter in LCS career following departure from Golden Guardians
LCS teams are continuing to make major changes to their rosters heading into the 2023 League of Legends season—particularly those teams that have struggled to contend with the rest of the competition consistently. Golden Guardians said farewell today to mid laner Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott after three years alongside...
dotesports.com
Doublelift will reportedy make LCS comeback with 100 Thieves alongside Bjergsen in 2023
Doublelift, a seasoned League of Legends veteran who retired from the professional scene in 2020, will return to the LCS stage with 100 Thieves next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Doublelift’s return to the LCS marks a comeback two years in the making. The...
dotesports.com
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
dotesports.com
G2 Gozen make VCT history the hard way in thrilling Game Changers Championship grand final
An incredible week of VALORANT came to a close Sunday with the grand finals of the first-ever VCT Game Changers international championship. EMEA titans G2 Gozen faced off against North America’s Shopify Rebellion and their Cinderella lower bracket run. Today’s match was a rollercoaster, and frankly, one of the...
dotesports.com
Best Varus build in League of Legends
Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life signs superstar for 2023 LCK season
Hanwha Life Esports was rumored to be making a lot of moves behind the scenes, having parted ways with its 2022 roster yesterday. Aside from top laner Lee “DuDu” Dong-ju, everyone else on the team left the team. While there were rumors regarding who potentially would come in...
dotesports.com
DRX’s Worlds-winning roster are now all free agents
The 2022 League of Legends world champions DRX’s winning roster have all become free agents, according to an announcement made today. Top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon, jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon, mid laner Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo, bot laner Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s contracts expired and none of them have renewed or extended yet.
dotesports.com
Bjergsen to reportedly sign with 100 Thieves ahead of 2023 LCS season
10-year LCS veteran Bjergsen will play for 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Bjergsen, who had previously retired from League following the 2020 season, returned to competitive play this year with Team Liquid. He had only played for one prior organization in his lengthy career, TSM, and will now make the move toward his third North American team ever in 100T.
dotesports.com
Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say
After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
dotesports.com
Summit reportedly reaches verbal agreement with LCS team ahead of 2023
Although the official League of Legends free agency window opened on Nov. 21, the preseason roster changes have already been in a full swing for a couple of weeks now. According to the latest report, top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae will join an LCS team for the upcoming season.
dotesports.com
Despite ‘last dance’ at Worlds 2022, Deft has no plans to retire from professional League anytime soon
The road to success was not a straight line by any means for Deft. But now that he’s tasted what has eluded him for so long, he is prepared for even more. DRX’s veteran ADC player and current League of Legends world champion Deft recently contributed to The Players’ Tribune to provide insight into his career up to this point, with particular emphasis on how the World Championship—and eventually winning it—changed him. Notably, Deft made it clear that while a part of his hunger for competition has been satisfied, he is not looking at retirement anytime soon.
dotesports.com
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results
BLAST Premier Fall Final, The $425,000 CS:GO tournament, will run from Nov. 23 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Eight of the best teams in the world such as Heroic, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan are in Copenhagen to attend the event and fight for a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final in December and grab the $200,000 prize money for winning the Fall Final.
dotesports.com
Kwangdong Freecs parts ways with League roster and brings in 2 youngsters
Now Kwangdong Freecs has parted ways with the top laner Kim “Kiin” Ki-In, the entire 2022 roster has left the organization. Jungler Choi “Ellim” El-lim, Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok, bot lane Park “Teddy” Jin-seong, and support “Hoit” Ryu Ho-seong are all free agents, as of today.
dotesports.com
Shopify rebels too hard, coach suspended for Game Changers Championship finals
Shopify Rebellion stunned both Cloud9 White and Liquid Brazil today in back-to-back matches of the lower bracket of the VCT Game Changers Championship, setting the NA hopefuls up for a grand finals meeting with EMEA juggernauts G2 Gozen. However, Shopify will have to compete without coach Rob “robwiz” Kennedy on...
dotesports.com
Riot sets sky-high bar for League esports’ future, wants to challenge traditional sports
Riot Games recently announced significant changes to the League of Legends European competitive ecosystem, saying that League esports aspires to become the future of sports in EMEA—and no, Riot didn’t miss an “e”. The first decade of League esports in the EMEA region has been a...
dotesports.com
Tundra’s players can’t get their story straight around one of Dota’s biggest TI11 memes
Fata was kicked from Tundra Esports in January 2022. When the news first surfaced, Tundra players decided to keep silent while Fata expressed his disappointment. Though replacing Fata with Saksa worked in Tundra’s favor as they won TI11, the team’s coach, Aui_2000, stirred up the kick debate in his latest blog, which was followed with a series of explanations from Sneyking and Neta “33” Shapira.
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact
After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
