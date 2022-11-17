Over the past 12 years, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become two of the premier names in the world of film scores. The musical duo shot out of a cannon back in 2010 with the release of “The Social Network,” with a score that would win an Oscar. From there, they released a number of acclaimed scores and even earned another Oscar. So, even though we were already excited about the release of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” the idea that Reznor and Ross were working on the score for a romantic drama about two young cannibals in the ‘80s seemed too good to be true. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I got the chance to speak with Reznor and Ross about their surprising new score and how their sound has evolved over the years.

