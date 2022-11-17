Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starts Over With New Director Yann Demange & New Writer
Marvel’s “Blade” franchise is starting over creatively. After losing its original director, Bassam Tariq, who parted ways with the studio earlier this year, Marvel has not only found a new director but a new writer and appears to be starting from scratch. According to THR, Yann Demange...
Jack Neo’s J Team and Clover Films Launch Singapore Producer HiJack Pictures
New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content that appeals to the global audience.” The new company’s board directors are Clover Films founders Lim Teck and Paulyn Chua and J Team’s Neo and Irene Kng. “We hope to nurture a new generation of Singaporean filmmakers, to produce commercially viable content which also connects with the audience. We hope to work with...
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Has To Be The 3rd Or 4th Highest Grossing Film Ever To Be “Break Even”
James Cameron is a madman, right? Twice in history, the filmmaker took on two ambitious films that pundits had written off as probable flops. Instead, “Titanic,” went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Then years later, “Avatar” did the same (and it should be noted, “Avengers: Endgame” briefly became the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron re-released “Avatar” worldwide and has reclaimed that throne). So we’ve always said, don’t bet against and or don’t ever count out James Cameron.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Final Trailer: James Cameron Lays It All On The Line Once Again
Just today, James Cameron himself essentially said the odds are stacked against him with “Avatar: The Way Of Water” because of its insane cost. “[We’d have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” Those figures, my friend, mean in the $2 billion range given that’s exactly where the third and fourth-highest-grossing films in history currently stand at.
theplaylist.net
‘The Fall Guy’: Teresa Palmer The Latest To Join Ryan Gosling In David Leitch’s Upcoming Actioner
David Leitch has already assembled a stellar cast for his upcoming movie version of the cult ’80s TV show “The Fall Guy,” with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt leading the film. Now, Deadline reports another actress joins the supporting cast: “A Discovery Of Witches” star Teresa Palmer.
theplaylist.net
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Upcoming Film’s Opening Sequences De-Ages Indiana Jones To His Age From The Original Trilogy
With more info about “Indiana Jones 5” coming out recently, there’s much speculation about the upcoming blockbuster. Fans now know a couple of new things now, like the film taking place in 1969. And Harrison Ford‘s archeologist adventurer takes on the Nazis yet again for the third time in five movies. But what else does incoming director James Mangold have in store for audiences, and will his take on Jones dramatically depart from Steven Spielberg‘s vision?
TV tonight: the gritty underworld of 90s Japan in Tokyo Vice
Jake Adelstein’s gripping memoir gets a stylish TV adaptation. Plus: Louis Theroux has a frank interview with Canadian standup Katherine Ryan. Here’s what to watch this evening
theplaylist.net
Rian Johnson Will Take On The Challenge Of The Third ‘Knives Out’ Next [Interview]
When Netflix signed a deal with Rian Johnson to make two “Knives Out” sequels, it didn’t necessarily come with a time frame. The first sequel, the already critically acclaimed “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will arrive in theaters over Thanksgiving before a streaming launch next month. Anyone would completely understand if Johnson wanted to tackle something different before jumping into a third Benoit Blanc picture, but at the moment, the Oscar nominee is looking to go back-to-back.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Co-Writer Joe Robert Cole Reveals Two Other Black Panther Replacements Considered For New Film
After Chadwick Boseman‘s tragic death in 2020, MCU fans wondered who would take over the Black Panther mantle for the actor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Marvel Studios did a good job keeping it secret, but now that the film’s in theaters, the secret’s out. Letitia Wright‘s Shuri became the new Black Panther in Wakanda’s battle against Namor the Sub-Mariner in the sequel to Ryan Coogler‘s 2018 film.
theplaylist.net
‘Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle’ Clip: Harari Brothers Realistically Tell Hiroo Onoda’s Amazing Story [Exclusive]
Many people say that they are loyal and would lay down their life, for one thing, one person, or another. Some would do the aforementioned for their families, pets, friends, countries, and even their favorite band. However, we’re not sure anyone would be as dedicated and unwavering to their own personal causes as Hiroo Onoda was to his.
theplaylist.net
Bob Iger Back As Disney CEO, Ousting Bob Chapek After Less Than Two Years
So much for the retired life of Bob Iger. Deadline reports that after less than a year into retirement, Iger returns to the Walt Disney Company as CEO. That’s shocking news, as Bob Chapek is now out as Disney CEO after less than two years. READ MORE: ‘The Little...
theplaylist.net
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Talk ‘Bones & All,’ Embracing New Musical Challenges, Writing An Original Song & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Over the past 12 years, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become two of the premier names in the world of film scores. The musical duo shot out of a cannon back in 2010 with the release of “The Social Network,” with a score that would win an Oscar. From there, they released a number of acclaimed scores and even earned another Oscar. So, even though we were already excited about the release of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” the idea that Reznor and Ross were working on the score for a romantic drama about two young cannibals in the ‘80s seemed too good to be true. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I got the chance to speak with Reznor and Ross about their surprising new score and how their sound has evolved over the years.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley Talks About Chasing the Role of Jamie Dutton & Ominously Teases What’s to Come [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned to break down another season of “Yellowstone” like Beth’s bottle over some poor woman’s head. Along the way, they’ll also welcome guests from the show to discuss what makes the series so popular, their favorite characters and moments, and tease what’s to come.
Comments / 0