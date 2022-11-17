(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that residents will be able to smoke week in their backyards and on their back porches.

