The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
The Independent

Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Tyla

Mum left shocked after nursery teacher removes daughter's wobbly tooth

A mum was left shocked and surprised after a teacher at her daughter's school took it upon themselves to pull out her wobbly tooth. The mum, from Australia, took to Twitter to share her experience after her daughter returned from nursery with one tooth less than she'd gone with. This...
Vibe

Yola Performs “Break The Bough” At The 2022 American Music Awards

Yola performed “Break the Brough” from her 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Stand For Myself, at the 2022 American Music Awards. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the English singer and songwriter brought an upbeat groove to the award show’s “Song of the Soul” segment, which celebrates the power of music and the artists that use their voices to inspire change. More from VIBE.comGloRilla And Cardi B Bring "Tomorrow 2" To The 2022 American Music AwardsMissy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music AwardsLizzo Gifts 2019 American Music Awards Performance Dress To TikTok Fan Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater was treated to a soulful disco-inspired number that left...
BBC

Gastroparesis: Wolverhampton woman living off biscuits due to rare condition

A woman who is living off a diet of digestive biscuits is trying to raise £80,000 so she can eat a full meal again. Talia Sinnott has been diagnosed with gastroparesis, which means her stomach struggles to process food. The condition sometimes leads the 25-year-old, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton to...
BBC

Nottinghamshire woman's warning after broken hip revealed cancer

A woman has described how she found she had incurable blood cancer only after being rushed to hospital with an injured hip. Helen Livingston said her diagnosis came "out of the blue" when she went in for treatment on a bone fracture. The Nottinghamshire grandmother had attributed early signs something...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Paul McCartney's 1972 tour bus restored to former glory and could visit festivals

The 'magic bus' which took Paul McCartney across Europe on his 1972, post-Beatles tour has been restored to its former glory after an appeal by the star. The converted open-top, double-decker bus painted in psychedelic colours carried Paul, his band Wings and their families across Europe 50 years ago. The...
dallasexpress.com

Transfusions with Lab-Grown Blood Given for First Time

For the first time in history, artificial human blood manufactured from scratch in a laboratory is being used in human trials to test the new technology’s viability and durability. Over the next few months, 10 volunteer patients will receive small amounts of the blood so researchers can study the...

