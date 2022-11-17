Read full article on original website
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
country1025.com
Boston’s Top 10 Dog Names
Luna and Max are the most popular dog names across the country, but are they Boston’s? After all, Boston is not known for following the trend. So when it comes down to it, I suspect Boston’s Top 10 Dog names are our own. What will Boston’s top 10...
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
WCVB
Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season
PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
Worcester losing businesses, new and old
WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
Apartment Therapy
This Is the Main Downside of Being a Renter in the Northeast
When Travis Dagenais moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 2021, he was thrilled to discover he didn’t have to pay a broker’s fee for his new apartment. “It was a nice change from the highway robbery they get away with in Boston,” says Dagenais, who only had to fork over a security deposit and one month’s rent.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
NBA trainer accused of drugging, raping woman held without bail
WARWICK, R.I -- Top NBA trainer Robert McClanaghan faced a judge Monday after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Boston. The 43-year-old was ordered held without bail by a judge in Warwick, Rhode Island. He will be transferred to Boston on Tuesday. According to paperwork from Boston Police, McClanaghan and the alleged victim met on a dating app. They met up at a Boston hotel bar, the alleged victim had 1-2 drinks and they went up to the woman's hotel room. The woman said she blacked out shortly after getting to the hotel room. She reported waking up alone, covered in bruises and in pain, leading her to believe she was drugged and raped.A warrant for McClanaghan's arrest was issued out of Boston Municipal Court on Thursday and he was found one day later in East Greenwich, R.I.. According to McClanaghan's website, he is a premier skills development trainer who has worked with NBA stars like Al Horford and Stephen Curry.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
WCVB
Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
