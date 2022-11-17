HOUSTON -- Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win.The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start."It didn't sit well with us, our 0-8 record," Curry said. "We had to scratch and claw to get this one, so to get that monkey off your back and feel good about yourselves outside of the Chase Center, it...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 33 MINUTES AGO