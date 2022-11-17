ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Thompson nets 10 3s, 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

HOUSTON -- Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win.The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start."It didn't sit well with us, our 0-8 record," Curry said. "We had to scratch and claw to get this one, so to get that monkey off your back and feel good about yourselves outside of the Chase Center, it...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy