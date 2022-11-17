ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiz Khalifa Explains The Dangers Of Rappers Wearing Excessive Jewelry

Wiz Khalifa has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to stop wearing large amounts of jewelry, pointing to his own personal maturation, as well as the shiny trinkets marking people as a target for robbery or worse. While on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House podcast, the Pittsburgh native expressed the lack of importance he places on being iced-out at this time in his life, advising that it’s okay to not have the largest piece of jewelry to validate one’s worth.More from VIBE.comCoolio's Ashes To Be Encased In Jewelry, Worn By Family MembersBig Sean Re-Issues 'Detroit' For Its 10-Year AnniversaryGucci Mane...
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines Aren‘t Right Wing or Left Wing or Moderate, Just Human Beings ’Looking Out for the Betterment of Other Human Beings’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have garnered a vast fanbase that began in their “Fixer Upper” days and has only grown since they expanded their Magnolia empire to a encompass a network and streaming app, a magazine, a collaboration with Target and a giant outdoor shopping and recreation center in their hometown of Waco, Texas. While the fanbase is interested in every piece of Chip and Jo’s lives, when it comes to their political beliefs, the Gaineses would prefer to not make the “isolating” choice of picking a side. “We want people to not think of us as right wing or...
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Goes Retro in ’60s-Inspired Yellow Dress With Beehive Hairstyle & Knee-High Boots on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani pulled a retro look for the last episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The broadcast, which aired yesterday, saw the top 13 contestants perform live for the coaches. Stefani wore a ’60s-inspired outfit, with a coordinating hairstyle and knee-high boots. Channeling the likes of Twiggy and Brigitte Bardot, Stefani’s on-stage ensemble was comprised of a mod-era yellow midi dress with a high mock neck made of silky black fabric. The nostalgic garment also featured gathered trim that lined the open-back detail. Keeping it in the ’60s, the “Rich Girl” singer chose a beehive hairstyle to complete her look. When it came...

