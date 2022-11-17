Read full article on original website
Monroe station experiencing signal loss in broadcast; power to be restored by afternoon
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE is experiencing a signal loss. According to a source, Entergy is upgrading the transmitter connected to the broadcast. The signal loss began at approximately 8 AM today, November 21, 2022. Power is estimated to be restored by 4 PM.
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his vehicle when Hales’ 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was slow to make a right turn.
WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The week of the 49th annual Bayou Classic kicked off in a big way Monday morning in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups. The following state...
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her ex-husband, 46-year-old Gary Dewayne Adams Jr., allegedly arrived at her residence around 6:15 AM on Sunday, November 20, 2022, yelling at her.
Southern University, Grambling State highlight significance of Bayou Classic, Black excellence at HBCUs
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The annual matchup known as the Bayou Classis is just days away. Monday’s press conference kicks off a long week of events leading up to Sunday’s big game with Southern University and Grambling State for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic. At the...
