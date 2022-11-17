BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his vehicle when Hales’ 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was slow to make a right turn.

RAYVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO