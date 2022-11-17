Read full article on original website
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 17 Christopher Mettetal, 30, 1600 block of West Vine, Eunice. Contempt of court. Jeremy Ryan Ashworth, 30, 100 block of Pat Bidez Road, Eunice. Theft, value less than $1,000, shoplifting. November 18 Ricky Broyles, 61, 800 block of North 4th, Eunice. Probation warrant. Jude Reed, 41, 10000 block of Prejean Hwy., Lawtell. Probation warrant…
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
Soileau charged with monetary instrument abuse and theft
On July 26, 2022, Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a possible identity theft. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect Robert Soileau Jr. of St. Landry Louisiana had been hired by the victim to do some repairs on his property. During the duration of the work, the victim would pay the suspect by check once a job was finished. After obtaining the checks for the agreed amount, the suspect would alter the checks making the dollar amount substantially higher than the original agreed amount. The suspect would then deposit the checks at a local bank. The total dollar amount of the theft was $1,640.00. After the investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. He was later located and arrested at the Evangeline Parish Court House on November 17, 2022.
State Police releases video in Rapides Sheriff's traffic stop that ended in struggle, shooting
Video released Sunday by Louisiana State Police as part of its investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Alexandria earlier this month shows the traffic stop quickly eroding into a struggle between the driver and a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy. The incident that happened over 58 seconds on 7th Street...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive; one suspect arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday, Nov. 20, according to police. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard around 1 p.m. Jessie Johnson, 22, and a 25-year-old front-seat passenger were...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 18 00:48 Caller in the 2000 block of Betty requested a police officer to check out a residence in reference to someone that keeps knocking on the door. 01:50 Caller in the 1200 block of Gregg said that a subject is in her yard. 04:00 Suspicious vehicle parked in road way near the area of Bernard. 08:40…
Impairment suspected in fatal Louisiana crash
A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police.
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
Boy on 4-wheeler shot during target practice; 2 men arrested, Pointe Coupee sheriff says
A 13-year-old New Roads boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet that came from a group of men holding target practice with rifles at a nearby levee, the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office said. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boy was riding a four-wheeler along the side...
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
UPDATE: Victim in Foreman Drive crash identified
Lafayette Police responded to a major vehicle crash involving two motorcyclists, a bicyclist, and an automobile. The multiple vehicle crash occurred around 6 pm on November 20 on Foreman Drive.
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire
Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
The increase in opioid overdoses in Lafayette has more police officers carrying Narcan to intervene
Regional health groups and local first responders are working together to get Narcan on the front lines of the region’s opioid crisis, with the hope of buying overdose victims time and preventing deaths. At the Lafayette Police Department, approximately 120 officers are now equipped with the nasal spray version...
