On July 26, 2022, Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a possible identity theft. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect Robert Soileau Jr. of St. Landry Louisiana had been hired by the victim to do some repairs on his property. During the duration of the work, the victim would pay the suspect by check once a job was finished. After obtaining the checks for the agreed amount, the suspect would alter the checks making the dollar amount substantially higher than the original agreed amount. The suspect would then deposit the checks at a local bank. The total dollar amount of the theft was $1,640.00. After the investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. He was later located and arrested at the Evangeline Parish Court House on November 17, 2022.

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO