ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 17 Christopher Mettetal, 30, 1600 block of West Vine, Eunice. Contempt of court. Jeremy Ryan Ashworth, 30, 100 block of Pat Bidez Road, Eunice. Theft, value less than $1,000, shoplifting. November 18 Ricky Broyles, 61, 800 block of North 4th, Eunice. Probation warrant. Jude Reed, 41, 10000 block of Prejean Hwy., Lawtell. Probation warrant…
EUNICE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Soileau charged with monetary instrument abuse and theft

On July 26, 2022, Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a possible identity theft. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect Robert Soileau Jr. of St. Landry Louisiana had been hired by the victim to do some repairs on his property. During the duration of the work, the victim would pay the suspect by check once a job was finished. After obtaining the checks for the agreed amount, the suspect would alter the checks making the dollar amount substantially higher than the original agreed amount. The suspect would then deposit the checks at a local bank. The total dollar amount of the theft was $1,640.00. After the investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. He was later located and arrested at the Evangeline Parish Court House on November 17, 2022.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
PORT ALLEN, LA
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 18 00:48 Caller in the 2000 block of Betty requested a police officer to check out a residence in reference to someone that keeps knocking on the door. 01:50 Caller in the 1200 block of Gregg said that a subject is in her yard. 04:00 Suspicious vehicle parked in road way near the area of Bernard. 08:40…
EUNICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire

Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
IOTA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy