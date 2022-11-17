Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defender gives best reason we’ve heard yet for UT’s loss to South Carolina
Tennessee Vols fans are searching for answers after UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Some fans seem to think the absence of linebacker Jeremy Banks, who wasn’t available for the game according to head coach Josh Heupel, was the reason for the loss.
Hendon Hooker’s Career at Tennessee is Over
Hendon Hooker’s career came to an end on Saturday night in the Vols 63-38 loss at South Carolina. The Heisman Trophy candidate tore his ACL in a non-contact injury in the 4th quarter. Joe Milton will move into the starting QB role. 9th ranked Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) concludes...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt fans have slowest, most orderly rushing the field after beating Florida
The non-stop party in Nashville extends to West End this Saturday. Vanderbilt stunned Florida 31-24. The Commodores and their fans have a lot to celebrate. Heading into Saturday, Vanderbilt’s last home SEC win came in 2019 against Missouri. For VU, these are the first back-to-back SEC wins since the 2018 season.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
wjle.com
Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
WKRN
Ghost mall's future
Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
chattanoogacw.com
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting -- which also led to a crash and a car fire -- in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
WSMV
Man dies after being shot at home during robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some North Nashville residents are demanding answers after someone shot and killed a man during a home robbery Sunday night. Metro Police said someone wearing a mask broke into the home on Jefferson Street. Family members said that’s when the person robbed the man inside before shooting him and running off.
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
wgnsradio.com
New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!
(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
Comments / 0