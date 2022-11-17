ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TN

On Target News

Hendon Hooker’s Career at Tennessee is Over

Hendon Hooker’s career came to an end on Saturday night in the Vols 63-38 loss at South Carolina. The Heisman Trophy candidate tore his ACL in a non-contact injury in the 4th quarter. Joe Milton will move into the starting QB role. 9th ranked Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) concludes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Ghost mall's future

Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

Man dies after being shot at home during robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some North Nashville residents are demanding answers after someone shot and killed a man during a home robbery Sunday night. Metro Police said someone wearing a mask broke into the home on Jefferson Street. Family members said that’s when the person robbed the man inside before shooting him and running off.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New OAKLAND COURT Residents Are Counting Their Blessings!

(MURFREESBORO) Past improvements in developing low-income communities have had a strong success record in the Heart of Tennessee. Earlier Mayor Shane McFarland said, “The secret ingredient is instilling pride in their community by residents.”. It seems like it was just the other day that neighborhood workshops dealing with the...
MURFREESBORO, TN

