Andy Cohen Jokes About His & BFF Anderson Cooper’s Drunken Behavior Last NYE Ahead of This Year’s Coverage

Michelle Obama has urged the paparazzi to leave her daughters Sasha and Malia alone.The former first lady’s daughters currently live in Los Angeles and have been the target of stalking ever since the release of their mother’s new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.In a new interview with People, Obama said that her daughters aren’t influencers or social media celebrities, so the paparazzi should leave them alone.“They are not social media stars,” she said. “It is hard for me to delve too deeply, for example, into the lessons I’ve learned as a parent because I’m trying...

