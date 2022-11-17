Saint Sabina members hold press conference asking for “swift” decision for Father Pfleger and return to the church

BFWUSA Educates Chicago With Fascinating History of African Headwraps and Gives a Glimpse into 2023 at Local Charity Event. Black Fashion Week USA in partnership with Chicago Public Library is currently on an educational tour throughout the city of Chicago. The events will incorporate the history of the head wraps, live demonstrations, and raffle giveaways. BFWUSA will also sponsor a high fashion showcase to benefit the Kappa League of Richton Park Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Kappa as they raise money for college scholarships. If you missed the first online Zoom date, you can still catch the in-person tour and get a sneak peek for 2023 on the following dates and locations:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO