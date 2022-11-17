Saint Sabina members hold press conference asking for “swift” decision for Father Pfleger and return to the church

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
vfpress.news
Broadview Church Elects New Senior Pastor
Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, has a new pastor after a 16-month search, church officials said. The new pastor, Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor, was elected with 94% of the congregation’s vote of approval. “Rev....
150 guests celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall
A host of guests representing the many people one might know in a lifetime came out to celebrate the 90th birthday of Deacon Attorney John Henry Hall, B.S., M.S., J.D., Ed.D., LL.M., on Sunday, November 6. The formal event was held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville, Indiana, and included a program of Who’s Who in Indiana and the United States.
Father Pfleger’s Supporters Take Fight To The Archdiocese Calling For South Side Priest’s Reinstatement
GOLD COAST — Supporters of Father Michael Pfleger protested outside the Archdiocese of Chicago Thursday to demand church leaders return the beleaguered pastor to his post at St. Sabina Church. Attorney Andrew M. Stroth, activists Eric Russell and Tio Hardiman, alumni of the Soul Children of Chicago choir and...
fox32chicago.com
'Its amazing to hear her heart again': Mom meets man who received her daughter's donated heart
CHICAGO - On Saturday in Chicago, a Kankakee man met the woman whose decision to donate her daughter's heart saved his life. Tom Johnson had been in bad shape and on a heart waiting list when, in 2018, Andreona Williams died of complications from asthma. Her family chose to donate her organs to help others.
Chicago Journal
Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
ABC7 Chicago
Heather Mack's daughter ordered into custody of mom's cousin; Mack says she should go to grandma
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ordered Heather Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a maternal cousin of Mack's from Colorado at the end of a contentious, hourslong hearing Thursday - despite Mack asking the judge from jail to choose the girl's grandmother instead. Lisa Hellmann will become...
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
nadignewspapers.com
Lieutenant John Garrido retires from Chicago police force, where his father also served
On Friday friends and co-workers filled the Community Room at the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Station to bid farewell to Lieutenant John Garrido, who has retired from the police force after 32 years of service. “He’s a true leader and genuinely cares about the officers,” district captain Mike Barz said,...
Chicago transgender community faces uphill battle for justice amid 'epidemic of violence'
Since 2020, more transgender people have been killed in Chicago than any other U.S. city, according to data analyzed by the I-Team.
2 Chicagoans on 2,800 mile trek across America, raising money for city homeless services
Two Chicago men in their early twenties are nearing completion of a very long walk across the country. 2,800 miles. What started as a personal challenge became a fundraiser for the Night Ministry.
King David and Boss Daley
Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
newwaysministry.org
Catholic High School’s New Policy Bans Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags from Classroom
Members of a Chicago Catholic school’s diversity and inclusion committee have resigned after the school’s leaders announced a policy of neutrality on flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. Over the summer, Vince Krydynski, president of Marian Catholic High School, emailed teachers to establish a neutral classroom policy,...
Suburban Chicago couple finally gets adopted daughter after agency closed years ago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years ago, CBS 2 told you about a suburban couple crushed when an adoption agency suddenly closed, ending their dreams of adopting another child.But now, they have a reason to give thanks this holiday season. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when their long journey finally came to an end.This Friday marks the day before National Adoption Day. But for the Hickey family, they like to call it "Maddie's Gotcha Day.""It's been a very long journey."After nearly four years in their care, James and David Hickey finally get to officially call Maddie their own. "We've had...
Gary Area Career Center students provide free services to veterans
Last week, students of the Gary Area Career Center (GACC) hosted a special event in recognition of veterans, providing free services. As a “thank you” for their service, veterans were treated to manicures, courtesy of the cosmetology department, haircuts from the barbering program, breakfast and lunch from the culinary program and oil changes from the auto mechanics program. Students and faculty also planned an entire program for the attendees.
Chicago Public Schools Is Monitoring Students’ Social Media For ‘Worrisome Behavior’
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts for signs they might engage in violence on campus or harm themselves so that school staff — and in some cases police — can intervene. A Canada-based company the district hired started scouring public posts...
Black Fashion Week USA Wraps Ups The End of the Year at Chicago Public Libraries
BFWUSA Educates Chicago With Fascinating History of African Headwraps and Gives a Glimpse into 2023 at Local Charity Event. Black Fashion Week USA in partnership with Chicago Public Library is currently on an educational tour throughout the city of Chicago. The events will incorporate the history of the head wraps, live demonstrations, and raffle giveaways. BFWUSA will also sponsor a high fashion showcase to benefit the Kappa League of Richton Park Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Kappa as they raise money for college scholarships. If you missed the first online Zoom date, you can still catch the in-person tour and get a sneak peek for 2023 on the following dates and locations:
archpaper.com
Successful Chicago architect Brad Lynch leaves behind a legacy of impressive built work and a reputation of generosity
“Larger than life.” A phrase that seems to come up in every conversation about Brad Lynch. His imposing physical stature aside, the descriptor always seems to be a reference to his towering intellect or his indomitable joie de vivre. Now in his absence, a void. A deep feeling of loss for conversations not had, drinks not shared, buildings not built. At the same time, we—those of us at Brininstool + Lynch (B+L)—find ourselves thankful for the time we knew him and all the richness he brought to our world.
Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier pleads not guilty
The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.
Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms
Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their Northwest Indiana high school.
