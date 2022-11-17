ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman Means Business in Bold Leather Look for Balenciaga Campaign

While she's known for her acting skills, Nicole Kidman is also a fantastic model, as she proved once again in a photoshoot for Balenciaga. The 55-year-old shared a couple of photos on Instagram from the shoot for the spring 2023 line of clothing, giving off major business CEO vibes. In...
Blythe Danner in remission from the same cancer her late husband Bruce Paltrow had

Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer, the same cancer that led to the death of her late husband, director Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow, the father of Oscar-winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, died in 2002. Danner told People she was surprised by the...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Rare Instagram Video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have never been happier—or at least that's how it looks from her latest Instagram video. Lopez shared a video of the two snuggled up face-to-face on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of how much the two love to love each other. In...
Michelle Obama urges paparazzi to leave her daughters alone

Michelle Obama has urged the paparazzi to leave her daughters Sasha and Malia alone.The former first lady’s daughters currently live in Los Angeles and have been the target of stalking ever since the release of their mother’s new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.In a new interview with People, Obama said that her daughters aren’t influencers or social media celebrities, so the paparazzi should leave them alone.“They are not social media stars,” she said. “It is hard for me to delve too deeply, for example, into the lessons I’ve learned as a parent because I’m trying...
