Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, prospect Efrain Contreras
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, who set a franchise record with five walk-offs but was used sparingly as the 2022 season went on; Alfaro is now a free agent
San Diego Padres making slugger a top ‘priority’ in MLB free agency
The San Diego Padres are reportedly pursuing one of the top power hitters on this winter’s MLB free-agent market. San
MLB Hot Stove: Could San Diego Padres Sign Cody Bellinger?
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger will not be tendered a contract by the Dodgers, making him a free agent. Would it make sense for the San Diego Padres to add Bellinger to their outfield?
Yankees Claim Reliever Junior Fernández Off Waivers
Junior Fernández throws hard and is coming off the best season of his MLB career, posting a 2.41 ERA in 2022
Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M
NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
These Ex-Yankees Were Non-Tendered Before Friday's Deadline
These two former Yankees are now free agents, non-tendered by their respective clubs
Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday and agreed with the pitcher on a $3 million, one-year contract. Suter can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 40 and 60. The 33-year-old left-hander went 5-3 with...
Dodgers News: Lefty Ace Talks About What it Means to Wear Same Uniform as Fernando Valenzuela
Dodgers ace Julio Urias says it’s a honor to wear same uniform as Valenzuela
