San Diego, CA

FOX Sports

Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
CLEVELAND, NY
MLB

Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela

ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday and agreed with the pitcher on a $3 million, one-year contract. Suter can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 40 and 60. The 33-year-old left-hander went 5-3 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

