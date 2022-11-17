Read full article on original website
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
WATCH: Brittney Griner's wife says imprisonment is 'political' after appeal denial
On Tuesday's episode of The View, Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, discussed how she's coping with her partner's imprisonment in Russia.
Brittney Griner ‘trying to stay strong’ as she starts sentence in Russian penal colony
Brittney Griner, the American WNBA star incarcerated in Russia since February, has been moved to a penal colony in the Mordovia region to begin serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession.“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” Griner’s lawyers said in a statement.Mordovia is roughly 300 miles away from Moscow, where Griner was arrested in February by Russian authorities for carrying less than a gram of hashish oil in her luggage. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine just days later; Griner was incarcerated.The US in...
Details Emerge On The Harsh Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner’s Imprisoned
Details Emerge On The Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner's Imprisoned
What Brittney Griner may endure in the Russian penal system
WNBA star Brittney Griner this week began serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony.
In Russia's 'land of prison' where Brittney Griner is held
The news that American basketball player Brittney Griner had arrived in the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia, also known as the Russian "land of prisons", left locals rather unmoved. - Black, lesbian and American - But Brittney Griner is a special case: there is talk of a possible prisoner swap between the US and Russia, which could see her return home.
Brittney Griner's Attorneys Confirm She Has Been Moved to Mordovia Penal Colony
Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, the WNBA star's legal team confirmed Thursday. Her attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said they visited Griner earlier this week at the IK-2 labor camp following a Russian court's recent refusal to overturn her nine-year prison sentence for possession of a small amount of cannabis oil.
