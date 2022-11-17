A disgruntled security guard has admitted spying for Russia while working at the British embassy in Berlin.Briton David Ballantyne Smith, 58, is said to have been driven by an intense hatred for his own country and wanted to live in Russia or Ukraine at the time he passed on secret intelligence from May 2020.Despite living beyond his means, €800 in cash was found at his home in Potsdam in Germany when he was arrested in August last year.Prosecutors alleged he had wanted to hurt the UK and the British Embassy where he had worked for eight years.He was also said...

9 DAYS AGO