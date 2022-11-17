Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Historic 1905 Mason Building named after businesswoman Anna Mason will hopefully be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
BASF Talks Agronomy and New Products at NAFB Convention
It's convention time for the National Farm Broadcasters Association and we're down in Kansas City, Missouri catching up with the leaders in the ag industry. We had a chance to catch up with Matt Inman from BASF. Matt spoke to us about different fungicides that BASF is producing to help growers with persistent weed problems.
Kansas City-area families welcome new loved ones on National Adoption Day
National Adoption Day falls on Saturday this year, but on Friday, families in the Kansas City area visited courtrooms to finish the long adoption processes, which can often take years.
Inflation at Thanksgiving forces Kansas Citians to make difficult decisions
Nationally, there are double digit increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin. The federal government estimates food prices will be up 10% this year. Historically, they usually rise just 2%.
Kansas City to ask for extra tax on recreational marijuana purchases
Once recreational marijuana can be purchased, Missouri will collect 6% of the tax revenue, but cities like Kansas City can ask for 3% too.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Government Technology
‘Triple-Demic’ Overwhelming Kansas City Hospitals
(TNS) - Children’s Mercy Hospital officials announced Thursday that respiratory illnesses — particularly the flu and a virus called RSV — are severely impacting children in the Kansas City area. Local experts also warn that the viruses are causing illness among seniors. “We are at capacity,” said...
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go like this: People who live in Kansas City love it, while people from out of town hate it. At this moment, it seems that the group of people who hate the outgoing airport is, well, everyone. For years, Kansas Citians debated whether to replace the […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Hickman Mills school district will soon have the highest teacher salaries in the Kansas City area
The Hickman Mills School District in south Kansas City will soon rank highest in the Kansas City, Missouri, area for teacher pay. At a meeting Thursday night, the school board voted unanimously to approve an increased teacher salary schedule. First-year teachers in the district currently make a minimum of $38,000...
Things to do in Kansas City area this weekend Nov. 18-20
It's the holiday season, and you'll find plenty of lighting ceremonies, shopping events and family-friendly fun this weekend in Kansas City.
