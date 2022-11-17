Since she was a pre-teen, Michelle Wie West’s name has been among the biggest in women’s golf. She burst onto the scene at the age of 10 as she became the youngest ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. She made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 13, and then became the youngest woman to make the cut in an LPGA event. Her game was so explosive and awe-inspiring that she even teed it up on the PGA Tour, missing the cut by a single stroke at the Sony Open at the age of 14.

