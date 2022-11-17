Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Joel Dahmen shot Sunday’s best PGA Tour round. Then he took to the mic
Christmas gifts and diapers. Idiocy. A mention of doing OK ‘socially,’ though not in reference to himself. And an interruption to yell something about margaritas. All in four minutes. Joel Dahmen had himself a Sunday, and he played golf well, too. But enough of our words. Here are...
Golf.com
These were golf gearheads’ best questions for Fully Equipped
Jonathan Wall and Ryan Barath answered every question from our InsideGOLF audience during the first Fully Equipped Live show, then gave a free driver to a listener. Make sure you’re invited to the next live show by signing up for InsideGOLF today.
Golf.com
Winner’s Bag: How Lydia Ko’s winning clubs have changed from 2014 to 2022
Although she is only 25, Lydia Ko has had a career for the ages going all the way back to 2012 when she won her first LPGA Tour event — the Women’s Canadian Open, as an amateur when she was only 15 years old. Lydia just capped off...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Adam Svensson’s equipment at the 2022 RSM Classic
Adam Svensson birdied two of his final three holes to win the RSM Classic by two shots over Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman. Take a closer look at the Callaway setup the Canadian used for his maiden PGA Tour title. Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (LA...
Golf.com
Save big on these 7 pairs of sporty and stylish women’s golf shoes
In case you haven’t noticed, the holiday shopping season is on in full force. That means now is the perfect time to snag some deals for the golf lover on your list — or hey, even yourself!. Check out seven pairs of stylish women’s golf shoes we love...
Golf.com
Tony Finau’s golf ball is different — and it goes for $170 on the secondary market
How much would you pay for a dozen golf balls? Depending on budget and needs, the number could range from the mid-$20s to $50. Tony Finau’s Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot retailed for $50 when it was released to the general public late last year — but it sold out in short order.
Golf.com
This $30,000 golf cart is better suited for partying than playing golf
Driving a golf cart is one of the game’s great joys. The simple, open-air interior and low maximum speed makes it a fun and relatively safe mode of transport around golf-course grounds. In recent decades, golf carts have become a bit more luxe, with street-legal amenities like headlights and...
Golf.com
Save up to 60% on women’s golf apparel in GOLF’s Pro Shop
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Shop the GOLF Pro Shop’s Holiday Sale! Get up to 60% off women’s golf...
Golf.com
This putting mindset helped Michelle Wie West win a major championship
Since she was a pre-teen, Michelle Wie West’s name has been among the biggest in women’s golf. She burst onto the scene at the age of 10 as she became the youngest ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. She made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 13, and then became the youngest woman to make the cut in an LPGA event. Her game was so explosive and awe-inspiring that she even teed it up on the PGA Tour, missing the cut by a single stroke at the Sony Open at the age of 14.
Golf.com
The 5 keys to making showstopping stuffing, according to a golf-club chef
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. As Thanksgiving approaches, thoughts turn to lavish family meals where turkey typically takes center stage. If you’re in charge of that holiday feast, you understand the importance of serving a perfectly cooked bird — whether it’s roasted, smoked, or deep-fried.
Golf.com
‘I’ve been playing with fear since forever’: Popular pro reveals ‘other’ side of PGA Tour
Joel Dahmen was in fine form, and he was in good spirits. Then they asked him about his resume. You know Dahmen well, don’t you? He’s fun. He’s fun on social media. Though his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, is maybe more so. He’s fun off the course. Golf Digest has him on their newest cover in a playful pose. He’s fun on the course. We all remember the shirts-optional moment earlier this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. And it was more of the same after Friday’s RSM Classic second round. A reporter asked him for his “most satisfying” part of the day after his 64, and this was a softball.
