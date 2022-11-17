Read full article on original website
news9.com
Abmas Scores 24 As Oral Roberts Beats Oklahoma Baptist 98-86
Max Abmas had 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-86 victory against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday night. Abmas added 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-2). Issac McBride scored 21 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. DeShang Weaver was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
news9.com
Runners Converge In Downtown Tulsa For Route 66 Marathon
Over 10,000 people got to run all over iconic areas in Tulsa Sunday for the annual Route 66 Marathon. Participants traveled from around the world to traverse the streets of Tulsa. The Route 66 marathon is a Boston-qualifying race that is 26.2 miles. Christian Medina, the executive director of Course...
news9.com
Route 66 Marathon Underway This Weekend In Downtown Tulsa
The Route 66 Marathon is officially underway this weekend in downtown Tulsa. There is a 5K, one mile fun run and mascot dash Saturday. The marathon and half-marathon will start at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Several roads in and around downtown will be closed Sunday, including parts of Riverside Drive,...
news9.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
news9.com
Ida Red Store In Tulsa Closed After Car Crashes Into Building
Ida Red General Store in South Tulsa is closed after somebody drove a vehicle through the front of the business on Monday. The store posted photos on their Facebook page, showing an SUV in the middle of the store. The owner said the accident happened before noon at the store's...
news9.com
Woman Killed After Crash In Wagoner County
A Tulsa woman has died following a crash northeast of Wagoner on Sunday. OHP says Tonya Delozier was on Highway 251-D in the Whitehorn Cove area when she crossed the center line and hit oncoming traffic. The other driver was not hurt, authorities say. Troopers said Delozier was not wearing...
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments
At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
news9.com
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
news9.com
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
news9.com
Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home
A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
news9.com
Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater
Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Police Foundation Discusses Random Acts Of Kindness
TULSA, Okla. - We are moving into the season of giving and one of the many organizations is helping the Tulsa Police Foundation and it's Random Acts of Kindness. We're happy to welcome back Chelsea Abell with the foundation to talk about the foundation on Monday at noon.
news9.com
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
news9.com
Vehicle Rams Into Tulsa Police Vehicle During Pursuit; Suspect Arrested
A driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase Friday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue before the driver took off. During the pursuit, the driver rammed...
news9.com
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
news9.com
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Gives Out More Than 600 Turkeys To Families
Tulsa County deputies spent some time handing out Thanksgiving food to folks this weekend. The sheriff's office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out more than 600 turkeys and side dishes to families. Tulsa Police also helped give out meals.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car
TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
news9.com
Watch: John 3:16 Mission Provides Thanksgiving Food To Families In Need
Thousands of Green Country families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year, thanks to the kindness of Oklahomans. Local organizations are feeding people through donations this week to help them enjoy the holiday. Volunteers are packing boxes with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, and each family will also receive a turkey. Monday is the first day of food basket distribution at Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission.
news9.com
Sapulpa Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail After Girlfriend's Death
Police say the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Sapulpa house over the weekend is now in jail. Officers arrested Joshua Stafford as he ran from the scene Saturday morning. Police say Stafford and the victim, Brittany Gowdy, had dated for about four months. A family friend said...
news9.com
Jenks Organization Works To Help Families With Children, Young Adults With Disabilities
A Jenks organization the "Will's House" is expanding to help more families with children or young adults with disabilities. Co-founder Jeanette O'Hara says the organization was just approved by the Oklahoma Department of Disability Services as a contracted respite care provider and specialized foster care home. O'Hara and her husband...
