US News and World Report
Kentucky Mayor, Alan Keck, Runs for GOP Governor Nomination
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year's race. Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported. In running for reelection, Keck listed...
US News and World Report
Atty: Vermont Deputy Was 'A Victim' in NY State Shootout
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was allegedly involved in a shootout and wounded on the streets of Saratoga Springs was defending himself and didn't realize that police were shouting at him to drop his gun, his lawyer told a news station Monday. "One...
US News and World Report
Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
US News and World Report
LG Chem to Build $3.2B Battery Cathode Plant in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — officials on Monday announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem.
