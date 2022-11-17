Read full article on original website
Mercer says emergency, mail-in ballots now counted; results will be certified before state deadlines
The remaining emergency and mail-in ballots cast in Mercer County for the Nov. 8 election have now been counted for all 12 of the county’s municipalities, according to officials. Nathaniel Walker, the county’s superintendent of elections, said Mercer’s Board of Elections and its staff “worked tirelessly under unprecedented circumstances.”...
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Cost to widen N.J. Turnpike extension to Holland tunnel balloons to $10.6B
The price tag for the controversial project to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County extension to and from the Holland Tunnel has increased to $10.6 billion, more than double the original $4.7 billion estimate. The new cost, which includes replacing the 1956 Newark Bay Bridge with two bridges,...
Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds
An administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for embezzling approximately $140,000 and falsifying a U.S. government report. Department of Labor (DOL), U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, New Jersey, pleaded guilty earlier this year before United States District Judge Kevin R. McNulty to two counts of an indictment charging him with embezzling approximately $140,000 in pension benefits and making false statements to the DOL. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court. The Northeast Carpenters The post Monmouth County union manager avoids going to prison for embezzling funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Major vote counting issues on Election Day will push back N.J. municipal run-off elections
Election Day problems that delayed tabulating the vote in Mercer County will also mean a delay in several New Jersey municipal run-off elections, to give officials have enough time to prepare for those runoffs and print the ballots that will be needed. Under an executive order signed Friday by Acting...
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
Glen Ridge residents complain of persistent power outages
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — According to two Lorraine Street residents — and their account is supported by neighbors — the area where they live is beleaguered by electric power failures that seem to occur without rhyme or reason. The residents are Henry Passapera and Rick Deutsch, and...
Plot twist: Bayonne proposes $65 million in bonds as incentive for $900 million film studio
The film studio touted as one of the biggest ever commercial investments in Bayonne history may also receive a rare incentive from the city: millions of dollars in city bonds. As a part of a negotiated deal with the developer Togus Urban Renewal, the city is considering issuing $65 million in bonds to the 1888 Studios project that would bring a film studio to the former Texaco property near the Bayonne Bridge.
In battle between VPs, Ioffe is positioned to take to top spot on Jersey City Board of Education
In a showdown between two vice presidents to lead the Jersey City Board of Education, Natalia Ioffe has the votes needed to take the helm, sources say. Board Trustees Gina Verdibello and Ioffe want to replace Gerald Lyons, who did not run for reelection, as the school board’s president for the year 2023. While a vote won’t occur until January’s reorganization meeting, Ioffe is in the lead to secure the position with the five votes needed to run the nine-member elected body, multiple sources close to the school board said.
Helicopter noise pollution unwanted in LSP | Letter
As a concerned and long-time resident of Jersey City, and an almost daily visitor to Liberty State Park, I strongly oppose directing tourist helicopter flight paths over the park as proposed. This will cause substantial noise pollution to an area where many city dwellers go for open space and to...
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our Backyard
The most dangerous intersection in Morristown/Morris Township, based on fatal accident statistics.Morristown Minute. Rising rates of fatal accidents, a flurry of proposed construction updates, and a national register of historic places preventing development.
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
‘Code Blue’ Weather Emergency In Effect For Madison
MADISON, NJ — A Code Blue Weather Emergency is in effect for Madison Borough through Thursday night, county officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are anticipated to drop into the mid 20s until Wednesday night. In Morris County, a code blue declaration is issued when dangerously...
N.J. Senate delays action again on temporary worker protections
For the second time in as many months, the state Senate delayed a vote Monday on legislation that would give sweeping new protections to temporary workers across New Jersey, frustrating several dozen immigrants rights advocates who staged a noisy protest at the Statehouse in Trenton. Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union,...
Ongoing phone scam impersonates Morris County Sheriff’s Office
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has received five reports of attempted fraud and false representation from September to October. The incidents have individuals identifying themselves as “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Joe Caruso” with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. There was a separate case where the caller stated they were with Morris Plains,, authorities said.
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
Police urge caution after Southern Monmouth power outage cuts power to traffic lights
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are advising motorists to use caution while driving in sections of Wall Township after a power outage cut power to traffic lights at several intersections. “The Wall Township Police Department has been advised by JCP&L that there are several power outages effecting substations in Southern Monmouth County. Power company crews are on scene investigating.” the department said. “Please use caution while driving since numerous traffic signals are not working. Please keep an eye out for our officers who are at these intersections assisting with traffic. Slow down, move over.” Power is anticipated to be restored The post Police urge caution after Southern Monmouth power outage cuts power to traffic lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
