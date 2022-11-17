Read full article on original website
Chas McCormick Re-Enacts “The Catch” At His Brothers Wedding
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
Ex-MVP hits open market, could impact Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
Lots of teams, actually. That includes possibly the New York Mets and New York Yankees who could see their slugging outfielder walk as they explore free agency. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo aren’t the only slugging outfielders on the market.
Giants fall hard to Detroit Lions, suffer multiple injury losses that could damage playoff hopes
As they stood inside the home locker room late Sunday afternoon, the Giants looked a lot like Monty Python’s Black Knight at the end of his epic but lopsided battle with King Arthur. They had suffered their second loss of the season at home, falling 31-18 to the Detroit...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Red Sox sound like they are diving deep into the starting pitcher free agent market
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner
The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Report: Yankees, Red Sox contact Senga's representatives
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are the latest clubs to show interest in star Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga. Both teams have been in contact with Senga's representatives, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The New York Mets also met with Senga last week, according to The Athletic's...
Is Zach Wilson’s attitude becoming a problem for Jets?
Zach Wilson drew negative attention on Sunday for not just his poor play, but also for his postgame comments. One reporter is suggesting that Wilson’s attitude is becoming a problem in the locker room. Wilson went just 9/22 for 77 yards and rushed for 26 yards in his New...
Sixers’ Joel Embiid to miss 2 games, starting with Nets-Ben Simmons reunion
So much for that Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons reunion on Tuesday. Embiid will miss the next two games for the Philadelphia 76ers with a left foot strain, starting with Tuesday’s nationally-televised contest with his former Sixers teammate Ben Simmons and the Nets and including Wednesday’s game at Charlotte. Embiid...
Rutgers in NFL, Week 11: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco has another career day vs. fellow former Scarlet Knight
For the second consecutive week, Isiah Pacheco had a career day. The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie running back ran for a career-high 107 yards on 15 carries to help his team earn a come-from-behind 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It marked the first 100-yard rushing game of his young career.
