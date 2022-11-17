Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
Someone’s getting coal this year: Award-winning Christmas display vandalized again
A Jersey City Christmas lights display that has been recognized as one of the most dazzling in Hudson County was vandalized for the second time in less than a week, the homeowners say. One day after The Jersey Journal reported that multiple strings of lights at 413-415 New York Ave....
Cost to widen N.J. Turnpike extension to Holland tunnel balloons to $10.6B
The price tag for the controversial project to widen the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County extension to and from the Holland Tunnel has increased to $10.6 billion, more than double the original $4.7 billion estimate. The new cost, which includes replacing the 1956 Newark Bay Bridge with two bridges,...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
Helicopter noise pollution unwanted in LSP | Letter
As a concerned and long-time resident of Jersey City, and an almost daily visitor to Liberty State Park, I strongly oppose directing tourist helicopter flight paths over the park as proposed. This will cause substantial noise pollution to an area where many city dwellers go for open space and to...
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
N.J. town’s cops attacked lawyer who argued with Uber driver, lawsuit says
A federal judge last week ordered the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over internal affairs documents to to a man who filed suit alleging he was attacked by police after he got into an argument with an Uber driver three years ago. Attorney Timothy Alexander, a civil rights...
Eight displaced in Bayonne two-alarm fire
Two families won’t be spending Thanksgiving at home after a two-alarm blaze damaged a two-family home on Hobart Avenue in Bayonne Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 95 Hobart Ave. at 4:26 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the three-story structure, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. Firefighters used multiple handlines to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control at 6:06 p.m.
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
hudsontv.com
HOBOKEN FATAL SHOOTING: A JERSEY CITY MAN is charged with the crime
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Deon Williams, of Jersey City, is...
Fire in NJ damages buses used for events like Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The estimated value for each charred bus or trailer is $670,000 each.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Two busted in Hoboken for stealing delivery driver’s e-bike
Two people were busted in Hoboken for stealing a delivery driver’s e-bike earlier this week, Police Dt. Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were each charged with theft of moveable property on Thursday, Mecka said in a statement. On...
Hate Crime Attack on Subway
MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
3 SENIORS DEAD IN NJ HOUSE FIRE: 2 women and 1 man killed, cause of blaze unknown
The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton.
NJ.com
