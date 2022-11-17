ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

therealdeal.com

Jersey City single-family home sets sales record

As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Helicopter noise pollution unwanted in LSP | Letter

As a concerned and long-time resident of Jersey City, and an almost daily visitor to Liberty State Park, I strongly oppose directing tourist helicopter flight paths over the park as proposed. This will cause substantial noise pollution to an area where many city dwellers go for open space and to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say

A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Eight displaced in Bayonne two-alarm fire

Two families won’t be spending Thanksgiving at home after a two-alarm blaze damaged a two-family home on Hobart Avenue in Bayonne Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 95 Hobart Ave. at 4:26 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the three-story structure, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. Firefighters used multiple handlines to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control at 6:06 p.m.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

HOBOKEN FATAL SHOOTING: A JERSEY CITY MAN is charged with the crime

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Deon Williams, of Jersey City, is...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Two busted in Hoboken for stealing delivery driver’s e-bike

Two people were busted in Hoboken for stealing a delivery driver’s e-bike earlier this week, Police Dt. Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were each charged with theft of moveable property on Thursday, Mecka said in a statement. On...
HOBOKEN, NJ
BronxVoice

Hate Crime Attack on Subway

MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

