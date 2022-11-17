ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Flip as Ticketmaster CANCELS Taylor Swift Ticket Sales

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ticketmaster has canceled Friday’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour general sale following a disastrous presale rollout that saw the ticket company unprepared for “unprecedented traffic.”

In a Twitter statement, Ticketmaster said the cancellation comes “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

“We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour,” the company said on its website.

Fans across the Swiftie sphere are furious over the chaos of the past week, many blaming Ticketmaster for releasing too many tickets and being unprepared for the presale even though the company chose how many codes to give out to fans.

“half of people who got presale didn’t even get anything either,” one fan wrote in reply to Ticketmaster.

On Monday, the company sent presale codes to randomly selected Swifties, allowing each person with a code to buy up to six tickets during Tuesday and Wednesday’s presales. The company said it sold more than two million tickets in the presale, which saw fans experience excruciating wait times and technical errors.

Ticketmaster said they sent out codes to 40 percent of the fans who had signed up for the Verified Fan presale, a whopping 1.5 million people—four times their previous peak, the company said. More than 2 million tickets were sold during the presale.

The presale queue didn’t weed out fans who hadn’t received codes, furthering wait times and allowing for more than 14 million people nationwide to join lines, an amount the company said could fill 900 stadiums.

“The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world—that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and clearly for Taylor’s on sale it wasn’t,” the company, who has a monopoly on ticket selling, said.

Ticketmaster hasn’t said if they will reschedule a general sale ticket drop.

