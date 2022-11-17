Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Winner Sends IU to Eighth Straight Sweet 16
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer is the only program to reach the third round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship in each of the last eight seasons. The Hoosiers (11-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) earned a 1-0 shutout win over Saint Louis (12-5-3, 6-1-1 A-10) thanks to a 75th-minute strike from redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink Sunday (Nov. 20) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 12/9 Indiana Cruises Past Quinnipiac
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points as No. 12/9 Indiana breezed to a victory over Quinnipiac, 92-55, on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. KEY MOMENTS. IU (5-0) started out the game scoring from the perimeter, hitting five out of their first seven three...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Knocks Off No. 23 Princeton, 22-13
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Wrestling earned a huge dual victory in their home opener of the season, defeating No. 23 Princeton, 22-13, on Friday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The win improves Indiana's record to 2-0 in dual meets this year. After building a...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: vs. Michigan State
• In the 69th all-time meeting, Indiana is now 49-18-2 in the all-time series and 49-15-1 in games played for the Old Brass Spittoon. The Hoosiers and Spartans began playing for the Old Brass Spittoon in 1950. • The win marks Indiana's first back-to-back wins in East Lansing since winning...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fly Past Redhawks, 86-56
INDIANAPOLIS – Quick turnaround? No problem for the No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers. IU's 86-56 victory over Miami Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, played two days after the Xavier victory, was an early tune-up for a potential March postseason schedule. That was fine with coach Mike Woodson. "It was a...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes at RV/RV Xavier
• No. 12/13 Indiana (3-0) defeated RV/RV Xavier (3-1), 81-79, on Friday night at the Cintas Center. • Indiana leads the all-time series over Xavier, 9-1. • Indiana played in their fifth game in the seven-year history of the Gavitt Games. The Hoosiers are 4-1 in the series with wins over Creighton (86-65 in 2015), Marquette (96-73 in 2018), St. John's (76-74 in 2021) and Xavier.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Post Three A Cuts in Midseason Finale
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a night of memorable moments for Indiana swimming and diving as the Hoosiers produced three automatic qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA Championships and set a program record in the final night of competition at the Ohio State Fall Invitational Saturday (Nov. 19) inside the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wraps Up Cross Country Season at NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – The 2022 Cross Country season came to a finish on Saturday (Nov. 19) afternoon on the campus of Oklahoma State with an outstanding NCAA Championship meet. Three Hoosiers were present to partake in the racing with Gabriel Sanchez (97th) running in the Men's 10K and Sarah...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Host Saint Louis in NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 13 national seed Indiana men's soccer (10-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) will open NCAA Tournament play on Sunday (Nov. 20) when it welcomes Saint Louis (12-4-3, 6-1-1 A-10) to Bill Armstrong Stadium at noon ET. Tickets are available to purchase here. IU students that show their Crimson...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Holds Off Xavier for 81-79 Win
CINCINNATI – Fear? Not on this night. Buckling under road pressure? Forget that. Twelfth-ranked Indiana (3-0) took shots early and late against a formidable Xavier team, made crunch-time plays when it mattered most, and delivered the kind of tough-minded victory champions are made of. Friday night's 81-79 win at...
iuhoosiers.com
Stopping the Run Tops IU’s Michigan State To-Do List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Cream & Crimson motivation hangs heavy for Saturday. There's the Old Brass Spittoon, the trophy that symbolizes the rivalry between Indiana and Michigan State. The Spartans have it. The Hoosiers want it back. There's the goal to finish strong with back-to-back rivalry games. MSU deploys balance...
iuhoosiers.com
Overtime for the Old Brass Spittoon
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Sometimes you find a way. Sometimes you fight, persevere, and believe. Welcome to the Hoosiers' 39-31 double-overtime victory at Michigan State. It was a result that once seemed as likely as the sun setting in the east. IU (4-7) trailed 24-7 at halftime, and then 31-14...
iuhoosiers.com
Women’s Swim and Dive Leaps into Invite Lead
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's swimming and diving jumped into the lead on Friday (Nov. 18) after strong performances from both squads in the second day of action at the Ohio State Fall Invitational inside the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The Hoosier men remain in second place, though just 54.5 points shy of host Ohio State.
iuhoosiers.com
‘Never Easy’ -- Hoosiers Face Key Early Test at Xavier
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The blowout run is over. Now, for the Indiana Hoosiers, it gets competition tough, road tough, hostile crowd tough. The No. 12 Hoosiers (2-0) head to a sold-out Cintas Center Friday night. It's home to 3-0 Xavier, a team on the cusp of a top-25 ranking seeking to make an early statement in Year 1 of the Sean Miller coaching era.
