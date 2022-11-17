ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals

Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Beerforest sports bar, pub creates buzz in Montgomery

Beerforest is known for providing an array of beer on tap, including domestic, imported and local brews. (Courtesy Beerforest) Beerforest, an upscale sports bar and pub, opened Nov. 18 at 2295 Woodforest Parkway N., Ste. 100, Montgomery. Located within Woodforest Pine Market, the new pub features 10 indoor and outdoor TVs, a covered patio, specialty cocktails, a wine list, and 36 beers on tap—including from local brewing companies, such as Karbach, Saint Arnold, Lone Pint and Ingenious. The food selection includes burgers, truffle fries, salads and flatbreads. Brunch is served on weekends. 936-588-6467. www.beerforestbar.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Conroe moves forward with pilot shuttle program in downtown Conroe to begin Nov. 25

The Downtown Circulator Shuttle pilot program will begin Nov. 25. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council unanimously voted Nov. 15 to launch the Downtown Circulator Shuttle program, which will provide free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to previous reporting, Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin presented the new shuttle program during...
CONROE, TX
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring

Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
KATY, TX
Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations

The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Gentle Ben’s in Alvin expanding store with new deck, offering gift baskets

The bourbon gift box includes a 94 proof craft bourbon, two glasses and six branded coasters. (Courtesy Gentle Ben's) The tasting room and distillery Gentle Ben’s at 5318 FM 517, Ste. C, Alvin, is getting a new deck and a new sound system for the expanded area, which is expected to be completed by late November or early December. Gentle Ben’s will also soon offer two gift baskets for the holiday season: a vodka and gin basket, and a 94 proof bourbon basket—both with glasses and coasters.
ALVIN, TX
Burger Bodega now open on Washington Avenue

The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. (Courtesy Facebook) A grand opening took place for Burger Bodega Nov. 3 at 4520 Washington Ave., Houston. The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. The new venue is run by Houstoneatz Hospitality. 346-293-8909. www.instagram.com/burgerbodegahtx.
HOUSTON, TX
Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe

Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
CONROE, TX
Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocates to Willowbrook-area location

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet relocated to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, in early October. (Courtesy Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet) Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocated across Hwy.- 249 in the Willowbrook area to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, according to management. Formerly located at 17695 Hwy. 249, Houston, the Texas-based restaurant opened at its new spot—which has updated decor and a room that can be reserved for parties—in early October. Dimassi’s offers a selection of halal and Mediterranean cuisine such as falafel, flavored hummus, lamb gyro, kabobs and baklava. 832-756-2763. https://dimassis.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Amerejuve relocates to League City

In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, to 1600 W. League City Parkway, Ste. T, League City. Amerejuve offers medical spa and laser hair removal services across the Houston and Atlanta areas. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
