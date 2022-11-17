Read full article on original website
New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals
Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
Beerforest sports bar, pub creates buzz in Montgomery
Beerforest is known for providing an array of beer on tap, including domestic, imported and local brews. (Courtesy Beerforest) Beerforest, an upscale sports bar and pub, opened Nov. 18 at 2295 Woodforest Parkway N., Ste. 100, Montgomery. Located within Woodforest Pine Market, the new pub features 10 indoor and outdoor TVs, a covered patio, specialty cocktails, a wine list, and 36 beers on tap—including from local brewing companies, such as Karbach, Saint Arnold, Lone Pint and Ingenious. The food selection includes burgers, truffle fries, salads and flatbreads. Brunch is served on weekends. 936-588-6467. www.beerforestbar.com.
University-area gallery to be reimagined as artsy event space, will host final sale in December
An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. (Courtesy The Gremillion) An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. But first, a monthlong sale...
$231M investment to bring expanded capacity, new NICU to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land campus
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital is set to expand with a $231 million investment project. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) The Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital is expanding with a $231 million investment project, according to a news release on Nov. 21. The expansion will include a build-out of one of the...
Crumbl Cookies' new location in The Woodlands opened Nov. 18
Crumbl Cookies opened in Market Street. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1075, in The Woodlands, on Nov. 18. Offering a weekly rotating menu of unique cookie flavors, the new location will offer in-store and curbside pickup. 936-777-6912. www.crumblcookies.com.
Conroe moves forward with pilot shuttle program in downtown Conroe to begin Nov. 25
The Downtown Circulator Shuttle pilot program will begin Nov. 25. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council unanimously voted Nov. 15 to launch the Downtown Circulator Shuttle program, which will provide free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to previous reporting, Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin presented the new shuttle program during...
Lake Houston-area fine arts scene ready to expand following COVID-19 setbacks
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. finished its season as the resident theater company at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble with a performance of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” in July. (Courtesy Texas Repertory Theatre Co.) During his junior year at Kingwood Park High...
Natural wine shop Imperial Wine opens in Sugar Land
From left, co-owners Clay Taylor and Chad Starrett recently opened a new natural wine shop in Sugar Land's Imperial neighborhood. (Courtesy Imperial Wine) A new natural wine shop has opened its doors in Sugar Land’s Imperial neighborhood. Imperial Wine, located at 106 Bay View Drive, Ste. C, opened on...
New American Deli brings classic comfort food to Cullen Crossing
The new American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. The restaurant brings a diverse menu, including wings, chicken, burgers, sub sandwiches, fried rice and more. 832-767-3986. www.americandeli.com.
Craft Pita sets Nov. 19 opening date for new store north of West University Place
The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place in Plaza in the Park, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, Ste. C, Houston. (Courtesy Rebekah Flores) The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place...
Filipino eatery Patis & Toyo coming to Katy Asian Town next spring
Patis & Toyo, a Filipino eatery, plans to open at Katy Asian Town in March. (Courtesy Patis & Toyo) A new Filipino restaurant is coming to Katy Asian Town early next year. Patis & Toyo plans to open at 23220 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 160, Katy, in March. Customers can expect dishes such as Lechon-style tender pork ribs and tosilog, a popular Filipino breakfast dish composed of a protein, garlic fried rice and a sunny-side-up egg. 713-363-0010. www.patistoyorestaurant.com.
Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations
The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill now open off Grant Road in Cypress
Deemo's serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes. (Courtesy Deemo's Steakhouse & Grill) Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill celebrated a grand opening Oct. 25 at 11702 Grant Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The eatery serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes with classic side options, desserts and a kids menu also available. 832-559-1627. www.deemos.org.
Gentle Ben’s in Alvin expanding store with new deck, offering gift baskets
The bourbon gift box includes a 94 proof craft bourbon, two glasses and six branded coasters. (Courtesy Gentle Ben's) The tasting room and distillery Gentle Ben’s at 5318 FM 517, Ste. C, Alvin, is getting a new deck and a new sound system for the expanded area, which is expected to be completed by late November or early December. Gentle Ben’s will also soon offer two gift baskets for the holiday season: a vodka and gin basket, and a 94 proof bourbon basket—both with glasses and coasters.
Burger Bodega now open on Washington Avenue
The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. (Courtesy Facebook) A grand opening took place for Burger Bodega Nov. 3 at 4520 Washington Ave., Houston. The eatery specializes in smashburgers, a burger concept that uses smashed beef patties and melted cheese. The new venue is run by Houstoneatz Hospitality. 346-293-8909. www.instagram.com/burgerbodegahtx.
Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocates to Willowbrook-area location
Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet relocated to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, in early October. (Courtesy Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet) Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocated across Hwy.- 249 in the Willowbrook area to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, according to management. Formerly located at 17695 Hwy. 249, Houston, the Texas-based restaurant opened at its new spot—which has updated decor and a room that can be reserved for parties—in early October. Dimassi’s offers a selection of halal and Mediterranean cuisine such as falafel, flavored hummus, lamb gyro, kabobs and baklava. 832-756-2763. https://dimassis.com.
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Amerejuve relocates to League City
In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, to 1600 W. League City Parkway, Ste. T, League City. Amerejuve offers medical spa and laser hair removal services across the Houston and Atlanta areas. Jake...
