cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Cardinal O'Hara (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Spring-Ford (Girls)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change
Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
glensidelocal.com
Adele Boyd, CHS ’49, inducted into Philly Sports Hall of Fame
Cheltenham High School alumna Adele Boyd ’49 was recently inducted into the Philly Sports Hall of Fame as part of a 16-member 2022 induction class. Boyd was a longtime field hockey coach at Ursinus College where she led the Lady Bears to three consecutive second-place finishes in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national championship during the late 1970s. Boyd is also a member of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame and was in the inaugural class of the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.
Kyle Neptune Keeps It in the Family as He Steps Out of Jay Wright’s Shadow
Going above and beyond seems to be in Kyle Neptune’s upbringing. When Villanova’s new men’s basketball coach was a kid, he had to write a book report on one of three topics. Neptune’s mom made him do one on all three, writes Michael Bradley for Main Line Today.
Temple News
E.J. Warner’s record-breaking day still not enough for a win
Temple Football (3-7, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) lost 43-36 to the University of Houston (6-4, 4-2 The American) Saturday afternoon. Despite the loss, the Owls’ offense continued to show potential against the Cougars, following up last week’s 54-point performance with a 486-yard passing day. Temple managed to keep...
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice. Portnoy sampled three pies and seemed pleased with...
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
sju.edu
University Reveals Campus Master Plan Projects Aimed at Maximizing the Student Experience
Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a first look at many in-progress and coming-soon campus master plan projects last Wednesday during a special event in the Foley Center on Hawk Hill. Led by Interim President Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, “A Place to Soar” was held to both inform and excite the community about critical building and renovation projects to modernize and maximize the University’s facilities. Prompted by the University’s recent merger with University of the Sciences, Saint Joseph’s is fast-tracking key construction projects to enhance the undergraduate student experience on Hawk Hill.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Quad
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz died after being struck by a vehicle
Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz was struck and hit by a vehicle earlier this week while running and passed away. Upper Dublin School District Superintendent Steven Yanni announced Konz’s passing in a video message and offered condolences to Konz’s family. He also detailed how students could receive support from the district in dealing with the tragedy. Konz was 16 years old.
West Chester’s QVC Goes Hallmark with Film Release of ‘Holly and the Hot Chocolate’
West Chester’s flagship shopping network QVC is making a wintry debut in the holiday movie scene, competing with the likes of made-for-television moguls like Hallmark and Lifetime, writes Dan Snierson for Entertainment Weekly. Holly and the Hot Chocolate follows a cosmopolitan film critic named Holly — played by the...
glensidelocal.com
Willow Grove’s ECAT spotlights high school senior Vanessa Hurgunow
Upper Moreland High School senior Vanessa Hurgunow recently received a spotlight on behalf of Eastern Center for Arts & Technology’s new Exercise Science and Rehabilitation program, which began this year. Vanessa is one of the first students to participate in the program. She said:. Working out has always been...
New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Singles In Philadelphia
If you're preparing to move to the City of Brotherly Love, here are five eclectic neighborhoods perfect for singles to give you a good start.
Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off
A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced. A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
