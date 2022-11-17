ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
visitindianrivercounty.com

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
veronews.com

Woman hurt in overnight rollover crash

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after her car rolled over into a grassy area in an overnight crash Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of County Road 510 in West Wabasso, fire rescue crews and Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. The woman, who was driving a light-colored sedan, was taken by ambulance to Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Bill Herrington said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP troopers investigating after man dies in single car crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-car crash in Brevard County this morning that saw the car's sole occupant die. According to FHP, the crash happened along Satellite Boulevard north of Cherven Avenue at around 8:35 this morning. A 60-year-old Melbourne man was driving a 2007 Ford E-Series van when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1-week-old boy reported missing in Brevard County found safe

PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Human Remains found in St Lucie County

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy