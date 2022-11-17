Read full article on original website
visitindianrivercounty.com
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
No injuries after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.
wqcs.org
City of Port St. Lucie: The Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Solid Waste Schedule
Port St. Lucie - Monday November 21, 2022: With Thanksgiving approaching, the City of Port St. Lucie is reminding its residents of a few schedule changes when it comes to trash collection after turkey day. As a result of holiday, the following schedule will be in effect for the collection of garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
cbs12.com
Roads closed following accident in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory following an accident. The accident took place at highway 710 and 714. Martin County Sheriff's Office has closed the roads to all traffic and advise drivers to find an alternative route.
cw34.com
Police find man they say burglarized store in Fellsmere by tracking his ankle monitor
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fellsmere police found the man they say stole cash from a store on Monday morning. After the crime, deputies already had an idea of who the culprit could be: 34-year-old Dustin Cruce. Cruce was out on pretrial release for an unrelated offense. One condition of...
veronews.com
Woman hurt in overnight rollover crash
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after her car rolled over into a grassy area in an overnight crash Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of County Road 510 in West Wabasso, fire rescue crews and Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. The woman, who was driving a light-colored sedan, was taken by ambulance to Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Bill Herrington said.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Man killed in Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
WESH
FHP troopers investigating after man dies in single car crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-car crash in Brevard County this morning that saw the car's sole occupant die. According to FHP, the crash happened along Satellite Boulevard north of Cherven Avenue at around 8:35 this morning. A 60-year-old Melbourne man was driving a 2007 Ford E-Series van when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
WSVN-TV
1-week-old boy reported missing in Brevard County found safe
PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a baby who was reported missing in Brevard County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud. The infant had been last seen in the area of the 3300 block...
cw34.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
treasurecoast.com
Human Remains found in St Lucie County
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
Fort Pierce complex without water after owner fails to pay utility bills
Water at a Fort Pierce apartment complex was shut off Thursday without notice, and people who live there are frustrated.
10NEWS
29-year-old man accused of running across I-95 to escape from Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man attempted to escape from deputies in Brevard County by running across Interstate 95 after he was pulled over for speeding, authorities say. Zachary Sibert was driving 110 miles per hour on 1-95 when a deputy stopped him for speeding, the Brevard County...
mynews13.com
New system to tackle opioid addiction touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
wogx.com
Newborn baby missing in Florida could be traveling with 2 adults, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud of Palm Bay. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ryder has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle. The baby could be with...
cw34.com
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
