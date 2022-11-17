ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Confusion, fear cloud China's path out of zero-Covid

With megacities under lockdown, infection numbers climbing and sporadic protests, China's Covid-19 policy has reached a stalemate as authorities persist with seeking to contain the virus while trying to keep the economy alive. China is the only major economy still attempting to stamp out the domestic spread of the virus, shutting down entire cities and placing contacts of infected patients into strict quarantine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy