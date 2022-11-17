Leonid meteor shower to peak tonight

Thursday night is the night to see the most meteors in the Leonid meteor shower.

EarthSky said that 7 p.m. ET is the peak time for the meteor shower.

The best time may be to watch from late evening until moonrise, EarthSky suggests.

If there is a dark sky and no moonlight, you may see 10 to 15 meteors per hour, if conditions are ideal.

NASA suggests lying on the ground with your feet pointed east, where there are no city or street lights. In about 30 minutes, your eyes will adjust to the dark and you’ll see meteors.

If you happen to see a fireball or a very bright meteor, you can report it to the American Meteor Society on the group’s website.

A fireball is brighter than Venus and they may be seen close to the horizon. They will have bright, colorful tails, according to NASA.

If the clouds don’t cooperate, you still have a few more days to catch the show in the sky, as the Leonid meteor shower continues through Dec. 2, CNN reported.

The Leonid meteors came from the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, according to NASA, and the meteors can reach speeds of up to 44 miles per second.

©2022 Cox Media Group