shelbycountypost.com
Defensive pressure helps Shelbyville overwhelm Franklin County
Shelbyville’s game Saturday night at William L. Garrett Gymnasium looked eerily familiar. The only difference was the aggressor was the Golden Bears, who forced Franklin County into 32 turnovers and 27% shooting from the field to produce their seventh-straight win to start the season, 50-31. The staggering struggles of...
shelbycountypost.com
Morristown readies for season debut with inexperienced roster, first-time coach
The 2021-2022 boys basketball season at Morristown was its first without any remnant of the 2018 state basketball championship squad. Quinton Batton’s battle with leukemia did not make the season any easier. The Yellow Jackets struggled to a 3-18 record in Collin McCartt’s only season as head coach. McCartt...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Felling leads Triton Central to conference win at Lutheran
Maryrose Felling scored a career-high 23 points to lead Triton Central to a 66-28 victory Saturday afternoon. The freshman hit three of her four three-pointers in the second quarter when the Tigers extended a 16-9 lead after one quarter to 34-16 at halftime. Triton Central improved to 2-2 this season...
shelbycountypost.com
Pieces in place for Waldron to have breakout season
Beau Scott is not afraid to let his team dream of that big season. Following Waldron’s first winning season since 2015, the Mohawks are primed for a breakout year in Scott’s fourth season in charge. Waldron finished 12-11 last season and produced a stunning victory in the championship...
shelbycountypost.com
Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville
Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home. She was born August 19, 1945, in Shelby County, the daughter of Johnnie and Juanita (Polly) Nigh. On July 2, 1976, she married William D. “Bill” Beck, and he survives. In addition to...
shelbycountypost.com
Dennis R. Kelsay, 61, of Shelbyville
Dennis R. Kelsay, 61, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was born September 1, 1961 in Muskegon, MI to Russell Kelsay and Jean (Gilles) Kelsay. Dennis was a self-employed contractor. He was an avid bowler and was always watching IU or Colts football. Dennis was known as a true grill master.
shelbycountypost.com
Robert E. "Bob" Robinson, 81, of Manilla
Robert E. "Bob" Robinson, 81, of Manilla, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital. Born December 22, 1940 in Rushville, he was the son of James R. Robinson and Eva (McDaniel) Robinson. He married Diana (Brown) Robinson on June 4, 1951 and she survives. Other survivors include...
shelbycountypost.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is off and ringing
The familiar small bell sound was present Saturday morning in front of the Walmart Supercenter in Shelbyville. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign officially kicked off for 2022. “If you see one of the bell ringers and here the ding-a-ling going, please contribute to the fund,” said Major Connie...
