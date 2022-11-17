ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Behind Enemy Lines: Do the Cardinals do anything well?

The 49ers and Cardinals played twice in the first nine weeks last season. This year they won’t meet until Week 11 on Monday Night Football. Both clubs have put together up-and-down years to this point, but it’s San Francisco that enters the game with a 5-4 record, 1.5 games ahead of the 4-6 Cardinals. It’s a chance for the 49ers to put a nail in a division rival’s coffin, and a chance for the Cardinals to kick the door in on the playoff picture.
TEMPE, AZ

