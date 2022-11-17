Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement”
First teased in late September, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement” has surfaced via detailed in-hand images ahead of its rumored drop in March 2023. While countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disinterest in the retro, the pair has gained some attention for its heritage-driven, experimental look. White and black take over everything from the toe box to the profile swooshes, leaving overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in the sneaker’s most defining details: elephant print. The cement-colored choice first appeared on the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, with its appearance on sneakers outside of Tinker Hatfield’s creation being scarce over the last 34 years. Collars, “Wings” logos on the ankle and laces also opt for pitch-dark finishes, while the oft-imitated sole units underfoot revert to a greyscale arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component make for a modern Air Jordan 1 rooted in #23’s sneaker legacy.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
sneakernews.com
Wolf Grey Leather Covers This Nike Dunk High For 2023
As we near the end of 2022, Jordan Brand has already begun putting the finishing touches on their roster of propositions for the the new year. Elsewhere, The Swoosh has been tooling its vast collection of lifestyle silhouettes for a disparate collection of offerings, including this greyscale Nike Dunk High.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample
In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Another “Color Of The Month” scheme
This Nike Air Force 1 Low has colors that you cannot go wrong with. One of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and interestingly enough, it was the first shoe that Nike ever graced with a retro. Since the 80s, the Air Force 1 Low has been a staple of sneaker culture, and fans are always eager for new models.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
