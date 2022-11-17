Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Lane Kiffin directly responds to report he's leaving Ole Miss for Auburn
A bombshell report emerged that Lane Kiffin was planning to step down from Ole Miss and become the next head coach at Auburn this week. Then, the coach had his say. Initially, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News in Columbus, Miss. reported that Kiffin decided to leave Ole Miss for the vacant Auburn position. ...
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
Lane Kiffin answers question about the Auburn head coaching job
What do you think about this answer?
Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Egg Bowl Rivalry Game, Victory Over ETSU
Mike Leach met with the media following Mississippi State 56-7 win over ETSU and the looming Egg Bowl rivalry matchup against Ole Miss.
247Sports
Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss is doing all it can to keep Lane Kiffin
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss the Rebels' loss at Arkansas and how Ole Miss has approached the Lane Kiffin situation...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: What's at stake for the Rebels in the Egg Bowl?
It was largely expected that Ole Miss would have its way with Arkansas on Saturday night, heading into the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night in Oxford with just 2 losses to its name and a chance to play in a prestigious bowl game as long as it took care of Mississippi State the way it has so many teams this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum calling for an upset in the SEC's Week 12
Paul Finebaum has a love-hate relationship with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and his upset pick for Saturday night could pour some fuel on the fire, too, if the Hogs wind up victorious. During Saturday morning’s SEC Nation show, Finebaum predicted the Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Ole Miss...
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Comments / 0