saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: What's at stake for the Rebels in the Egg Bowl?

It was largely expected that Ole Miss would have its way with Arkansas on Saturday night, heading into the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night in Oxford with just 2 losses to its name and a chance to play in a prestigious bowl game as long as it took care of Mississippi State the way it has so many teams this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calling for an upset in the SEC's Week 12

Paul Finebaum has a love-hate relationship with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, and his upset pick for Saturday night could pour some fuel on the fire, too, if the Hogs wind up victorious. During Saturday morning’s SEC Nation show, Finebaum predicted the Arkansas Razorbacks will beat the Ole Miss...
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss

The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

