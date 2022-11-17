A true college football fan in the SEC knows the madness about to descend on Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this evening. The rivalry between Ole Miss and Arkansas is about as unbelievable as it gets at times. Just last year, Ole Miss won a 52-51 thriller as the Hogs went for a two-point conversion with the game on the line in Oxford only to come up short. In 2020, Matt Corral threw like 14 interceptions and the Rebels still had a late opportunity to win the game though Arkansas’ defense shored things up for a 33-21 win in Fayetteville.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO