Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redcuprebellion.com
Egg Bowl week is here if you’re into that kind of thing
It’s Thanksgiving day, and the one family member who makes your skin crawl for one reason or another enters the dining room. You can choose at this point what direction this is going to go. This family member likely knows you don’t care for them, and maybe they even thrive off of it. And so is life as a fan of Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, which stupidly continues to be played on Thanksgiving.
redcuprebellion.com
How to watch No. 14 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: TV schedule, online streaming and open thread
A true college football fan in the SEC knows the madness about to descend on Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this evening. The rivalry between Ole Miss and Arkansas is about as unbelievable as it gets at times. Just last year, Ole Miss won a 52-51 thriller as the Hogs went for a two-point conversion with the game on the line in Oxford only to come up short. In 2020, Matt Corral threw like 14 interceptions and the Rebels still had a late opportunity to win the game though Arkansas’ defense shored things up for a 33-21 win in Fayetteville.
redcuprebellion.com
The Afternoon After: That Kinda Sucked
It’s okay to say “heck” and “shoot” after losses like the Rebels suffered to the Arkansas Razorbacks yesterday. I’ll even forgive a “dadburnit” if you let one slip. Yes, games like last night’s deserve the dirtiest of dirty words: ones that even...
Comments / 0