Tuscola County, MI

25newsnow.com

Nationwide arrest warrants issued after Livingston Co. GPS thefts

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for a pair accused in several reports of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the pair, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute, are charged in three separate theft incidents, with an approximate value of $100,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint man discovers military grade explosives concealed in a car door

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man made a surprise discovery of military grade explosives concealed in a car door over the weekend. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said a homeowner who lives on the city's north side found C4 explosives stashed in the door almost by accident on Saturday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges

A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer illegal guns on the streets after Sunday morning. The East Lansing Police Department said two people were arrested after three guns were found. Police said they were talking to four people while checking on other crimes when they saw the guns. The incident happened at the parking lot of a 7-eleven on Grove Street around 2:15 a.m Sunday morning.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges

BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old man died after crashing on a slippery stretch of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County early Saturday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says Robert Thomas Andersen of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 127 near Van Buren Road southeast of Alma when he apparently lost control around 2:10 a.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Family and friends say goodbye to 14-year-old killed in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a Flint teenager whose life ended after a senseless act of violence. Lamarr Anthony Griggs III was 14 years old when he died on Nov. 13. Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a home in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint and one hit Griggs, who was inside.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI

