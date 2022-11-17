Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Nationwide arrest warrants issued after Livingston Co. GPS thefts
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for a pair accused in several reports of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the pair, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute, are charged in three separate theft incidents, with an approximate value of $100,000.
abc12.com
Flint man discovers military grade explosives concealed in a car door
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man made a surprise discovery of military grade explosives concealed in a car door over the weekend. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said a homeowner who lives on the city's north side found C4 explosives stashed in the door almost by accident on Saturday.
abc12.com
Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
WNEM
Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
wsgw.com
Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges
A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer illegal guns on the streets after Sunday morning. The East Lansing Police Department said two people were arrested after three guns were found. Police said they were talking to four people while checking on other crimes when they saw the guns. The incident happened at the parking lot of a 7-eleven on Grove Street around 2:15 a.m Sunday morning.
Bay City man shot by police faces several felony charges
BAY CITY, MI — A man injured in a shootout with Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month has been charged with several felonies, police announced Friday. Jonah Joseph, 21, of Bay City, was arraigned Nov. 18 in the 74th District Court on seven felony counts stemming from a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Nov. 6.
abc12.com
22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old man died after crashing on a slippery stretch of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County early Saturday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says Robert Thomas Andersen of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 127 near Van Buren Road southeast of Alma when he apparently lost control around 2:10 a.m.
abc12.com
Family and friends say goodbye to 14-year-old killed in Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to a Flint teenager whose life ended after a senseless act of violence. Lamarr Anthony Griggs III was 14 years old when he died on Nov. 13. Police say an unknown suspect fired several gunshots into a home in the 2900 block of Branch Road in Flint and one hit Griggs, who was inside.
abc12.com
No injuries on Standish-Sterling school bus after it was hit by a stray bullet
ARENAC COUNTY (WJRT) - An investigation has started after a mid-Michigan school bus was struck by an apparent stray bullet. Thankfully, the bus driver and the two students on the bus were not hit by the bullet. The Standish-Sterling school bus was at the end of its route when it...
Ithaca man dies after crashing into tree off South US-127
A 22-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a single-car crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Michigan man asks Uber driver to wait while he robbed bank, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — This Grinch did not steal Christmas, but a man named Christmas is accused of stealing money from a Michigan bank on Thursday. Jason Gregory Christmas is accused of robbing a bank by using a ride-sharing service to take him to and from the facility and asking the driver to wait while he committed the crime, authorities said.
Michigan father accused of stabbing his son in the head and abdomen
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old father stands accused of trying to kill his 35-year-old son following a verbal argument. According to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Richard Mayack got into an argument with his son, Vince. Mayack reportedly retrieved a knife, and the fight became physical.
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Man accused of carjacking elderly woman at Sterling Heights Walmart facing up to life in prison
Prosecutors said Jason Graves, 37, approached the victim in a Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, threw her out of Jeep and drove away. It happened on November 12.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning in Rochester Hills couple's death
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
