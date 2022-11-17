Read full article on original website
WilmingtonBiz
Supples Joins Real Estate Firm's Leland Office
Carla Supples recently joined the Leland office of Wilmington-headquartered Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “Carla is an experienced professional with extensive financial knowledge and a tenacious work ethic,” said Branch Manager Chris Royal in a news release. “This allows her to provide her clients with valuable guidance about their most significant financial decisions, whether buying, selling or investing.”
WilmingtonBiz
Semple Named Director Of Business Development For Brunswick BID
The Brunswick Business and Industry Development Board of Directors hired Jason Semple to serve as the its director of business development, according to a news release. Semple began his economic development career in 2005 as director of operations and marketing for the Martin County (NC) Economic Development Corp. (MCEDC). In...
WilmingtonBiz
FOCUS Broadband Promotes Peterson To Vice President, Prince To Consultant
FOCUS Broadband, a communications provider serving areas of southeastern North Carolina, appointed Marcus Peterson to the role of vice president of outside plant operations. Keith Holden, FOCUS Broadband CEO, said Peterson “has been an outstanding leader in every role he has had, and his experience and knowledge make him an asset to our management team. I have great confidence in his ability to steer this vital part of our organization.”
WilmingtonBiz
County Holds Dedication Ceremony For New HQ
With more than 100 staff members looking on, officials dedicated New Hanover County’s new government center complex in a ceremony Monday morning. No one can move in just yet; that won’t come until sometime next year, as contractors await final electrical equipment deliveries, delayed by supply chain issues. Still, the building’s bones are completed, and county officials shared their eager sentiments about the planned move next door at the ceremony.
WilmingtonBiz
Brunswick County Home Sales Down Nearly 17% For The Year
Although Brunswick County’s residential real estate market surpassed $2 billion in year-to-date sales in October, the number of units sold declined nearly 17%, according to a report compiled by the Brunswick County Association of Realtors. More than half of all homes sold during October were sold at or above...
