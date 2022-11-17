ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcn247.com

Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio has defended her actions before a judge in the case that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified Monday during the second day of a court hearing on attempt to block Indiana’s Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records for an investigation of whether she properly reported child abuse and possibly violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s case. The Marion County judge said she expected to issue a decision next week on whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the attorney general’s office.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wcn247.com

California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Bunevacz of Calabasas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in July to securities and wire fraud. Authorities say that as far back as 2010, Bunevacz created several businesses that he falsely claimed were involved in the cannabis industry and the sale of vape pens. Prosecutors say he spent much of his investors' money on a lavish lifestyle. Bunevacz is a former UCLA decathlete. He competed for the Philippines in the 1990s.
CALABASAS, CA
wcn247.com

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county, Mohave, has delayed certifying results of this month's election. The vote by the Mohave board of supervisors comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems. Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
wcn247.com

Woman gets 20 years for bilking Chinese in $26M hotel fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who bilked investors in a Southern California hotel and condominium project out of at least $26 million has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Ruixue “Serena” Shi of Arcadia was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay $35.8 million in restitution. Prosecutors say she was general manager of a real estate company that solicited investors — mostly in China — for a 207-unit luxury complex to be built in the city of Coachella. Authorities say in reality, Shi spent much of the money on luxury cars, travel, clothing, dining and shopping while some of her victims were brought to financial ruin.
COACHELLA, CA
wcn247.com

Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday, in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.
RALEIGH, NC

