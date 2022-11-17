Inverness Council has first go at chicken ordinance; will review again in December

Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Brooksville council hears results of water asset study and rate increase recommendations
The City of Brooksville was praised for the condition of its water and wastewater assets in a report presented by the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) on Nov. 7. Although last month, the Brooksville City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration Resolution (2022-21) to allow the City Manager and Mayor to authorize and expedite funding repairs to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. The measure will fast-track repair funding up to $500,000 using the Enterprise Reserve Fund. There is currently $8,000,000 in this fund.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre track of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays, Finegan get sworn in as county commissioners Tuesday
Newly elected county commissioners Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan will be sworn-in during Tuesday’s board meeting. Republican Bays replaces Scott Carnahan’s District 4 seat while Republican Finegan takes over Ron Kitchen Jr.’s District 2 post. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
BOCC approves 1,189-unit development near horse farms in SW 60th Avenue corridor
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week unanimously approved plans to build nearly 1,200 homes near SW 60th Avenue and SW 52nd Street in a sometimes-contentious application discussion that lasted over three hours. In what Commission Chair Craig Curry announced as the “main event”, over 20 neighborhood residents...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200
Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
villages-news.com
HUD housing could ruin The Villages
NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be. a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Veterans Affairs look to Lecanto, Beverly Hills areas for clinic space
Veterans in Citrus County could soon have more access to medical care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for options for a 55,500-square-foot clinic in Citrus County to offer outpatient care. In addition, the federal agency wants enough space for 350 parking spaces.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years
County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville names new parks, recreation director
The City of Brooksville has named David L. Howard, Jr. director of its Parks and Recreation Department. He succeeds Angie Whisnant who has occupied the post since 2019, and who resigned to assume a parks and recreation post in Illinois. Before joining the City of Brooksville staff, Howard held positions...
mynews13.com
Groveland residents say drivers constantly ignore neighborhood stop sign
Residents of a Lake County community say they are constantly dealing with drivers who ignore a stop sign in their neighborhood. Some Groveland residents say there are many drivers who don’t obey a stop sign on Maravilla Way. Chris Feibel says he wants the city to do something to...
Citrus County Chronicle
County needs to resolve issue with state agency
The Chronicle ran "Time is of the essence" on Nov. 13, 2022, regarding the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp that explained the conflict between the Citrus County Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Here are my thoughts on this issue. What about the current commission arguing that...
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
Citrus County Chronicle
Baird, staff did exceptional job
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County, I would like to extend our thanks to our Supervisor of Elections (SOE) and her staff. Ms. Baird and her staff conducted the recent election and primary with efficiency and competence. Whether adapting to new requirements, providing registration events in the community, mailing out ballots as requested, publicizing deadlines, tallying results, or any of the myriad other responsibilities, she and her staff were well prepared.
Villages Daily Sun
Redsauce Italian Restaurant savors its distinct flavor
Jack Suleiman’s dream of owning Redsauce in Lake Sumter Landing began in another restaurant. “My brother and I were working across the street (from Redsauce) at Johnny Rockets,” he said. “I went to Redsauce a few times and loved it. I thought if I could own a place like this, I would. I bought it, and it’s my baby.”
westorlandonews.com
Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
Property tax payments due, continue to rise alongside property values
Property tax bills are due and with home values continuing to soar your budget may be tightening. For many, property taxes are going up alongside property values.
Beach Beacon
Historic Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey restored to its former glory
NEW PORT RICHEY — The change in the air is palpable as soon as you step into the courtyard of the newly restored Hacienda Hotel on Main Street — the aura of money-plus-glamour-meets-the-Jazz-Age is impossible to miss. The nearly century-old Spanish Mediterranean Revival gem, which is designated a...
