Inverness, FL

Inverness Council has first go at chicken ordinance; will review again in December

By Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago
hernandosun.com

Brooksville council hears results of water asset study and rate increase recommendations

The City of Brooksville was praised for the condition of its water and wastewater assets in a report presented by the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) on Nov. 7. Although last month, the Brooksville City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration Resolution (2022-21) to allow the City Manager and Mayor to authorize and expedite funding repairs to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. The measure will fast-track repair funding up to $500,000 using the Enterprise Reserve Fund. There is currently $8,000,000 in this fund.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays, Finegan get sworn in as county commissioners Tuesday

Newly elected county commissioners Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan will be sworn-in during Tuesday’s board meeting. Republican Bays replaces Scott Carnahan’s District 4 seat while Republican Finegan takes over Ron Kitchen Jr.’s District 2 post. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle.
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200

Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be. a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years

County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
hernandosun.com

Brooksville names new parks, recreation director

The City of Brooksville has named David L. Howard, Jr. director of its Parks and Recreation Department. He succeeds Angie Whisnant who has occupied the post since 2019, and who resigned to assume a parks and recreation post in Illinois. Before joining the City of Brooksville staff, Howard held positions...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County needs to resolve issue with state agency

The Chronicle ran "Time is of the essence" on Nov. 13, 2022, regarding the Chassahowitzka River Campground and boat ramp that explained the conflict between the Citrus County Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Here are my thoughts on this issue. What about the current commission arguing that...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system

More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Baird, staff did exceptional job

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County, I would like to extend our thanks to our Supervisor of Elections (SOE) and her staff. Ms. Baird and her staff conducted the recent election and primary with efficiency and competence. Whether adapting to new requirements, providing registration events in the community, mailing out ballots as requested, publicizing deadlines, tallying results, or any of the myriad other responsibilities, she and her staff were well prepared.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Redsauce Italian Restaurant savors its distinct flavor

Jack Suleiman’s dream of owning Redsauce in Lake Sumter Landing began in another restaurant. “My brother and I were working across the street (from Redsauce) at Johnny Rockets,” he said. “I went to Redsauce a few times and loved it. I thought if I could own a place like this, I would. I bought it, and it’s my baby.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL

