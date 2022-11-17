Read full article on original website
webetterwiseup
4d ago
Appears everytime Tua steps up to answer CC's criticisms, Cowherd raises the expectation to another level. No respect. But that's fine. I find it amusing each time Tua answers the challenge.
7
(IRoc4Life)
3d ago
that offense looks very different when tua plays if u ask me what is he now 7-0 when he starts this year 🤷🏻♂️
3
