Katy, TX

Swing Like Tiger Woods At His Putting Complex's First-Ever Texas Location

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You'll be able to play golf like a pro when Tiger Woods ' putting facility opens its doors for the first time in Texas this year.

This marks the fifth PopStroke location in the United States (all four are in Florida) and the first in the Lone Star State. This location at 23110 Grand Circle in Katy is expected to open in mid December, according to the PopStroke website. Other locations in the works include Tampa, Florida (January 2023), Glendale, Arizona (January 2023), Scottsdale, Arizona (early 2023) and Delray, Florida (Spring 2023).

This new putting facility features the following:

  • 2 mini golf courses
  • Full service restaurant
  • Rooftop bar
  • Private even space
  • Outdoor gaming area
  • Playground
  • LED TVs & Jumbotron
  • On-course drink service
  • Ice cream shop

Both 18-hole mini golf courses feature synthetic turf, plus things you'd find on a traditional golf course like fairways, bunkers and rough. First time golfer? Don't worry. "Using only a putter, this unique golf experience can be played by anyone - no matter their ability, expertise, or whether they’ve ever held a club before," the website states.

The Houston PopStroke location marks the GOAT's second golf project in the area. In 2016, he opened Bluejack National in Montgomery County, a "multi-generational resort-style club and community."

Here's a look at PopStroke pricing:

  • All day play: $25
  • Seniors (60+): $20
  • Military: $20
  • Kids 6-12: $18
  • Kids 3-5: $15
  • Kids under 2: Free
  • Groups (10+): $22

PopStroke operates on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations. Contact PopStroke for more questions.

