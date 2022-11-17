MEREDITH — Joan W. Pelon, 84, born May 18, 1938, in Milford, Massachusetts, died peacefully in her home on November 12, 2022. Joan grew up in Grafton, Massachusetts, with her parents, William and Doris (Foster) Whitney, and attended The Norcross School in Grafton through grade eight, followed by high school at the newly-built Grafton Junior-Senior High School, graduating in 1956. She attended Emerson College, where she started out as a broadcasting major but eventually changed focus and graduated in 1960 with a B.A. in English, with an eye to teaching. During her time at Emerson she also met Paul Pelon, who would become her husband of 54r years until his death in 2017.

