thezoereport.com
The Dreamy Full Body Wine Treatment I Got on My Italian Honeymoon
Last month, I put up my OOO for my two-week honeymoon. First stop: Tuscany. Is a Tuscan honeymoon a total cliche? Indeed. But as my new legal spouse and I drove up the winding dirt road to Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco amid a fleet of vintage convertibles, my insecurities grew distant fast. If this place is good enough for the weddings of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander as well as Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee, it is 1000% good enough for me. I may not have entered holy matrimony at this famed, celebrity-loved estate, but I’d heard tale that Castiglion del Bosco, owned by the Ferragamo family until earlier this year, is as heavenly as Tuscany gets. And that’s saying a lot.
thezoereport.com
These Small-Business Beauty Deals Are The Key To Nailing Every TikTok Trend
The best things often come in small packages — and from small businesses. When American Express first started the Small Business Saturday initiative back in 2010, the goal was simple: shine a light on the developing retailers that often get lost in the shuffle come the holiday shopping rush. Now, the designated day has blossomed into the beauty insiders’ favorite time of year. Small Business Saturday beauty deals are prime for experimenting with hidden gems and under-the-radar products developed by some of the most creative minds in the industry — and they might just be the key to nailing every of-the-moment beauty trend you’ve seen on TikTok and beyond.
thezoereport.com
These Beauty Gifts Double As Decor, Making Your Holiday Shopping A Breeze
With the plethora of beauty gifts out there and the long list of loved ones to shop for this season, it can be frustrating and overwhelming to decide what to buy. Some gifts are super enticing with a large price point, while others might seem buzzy but have hot-and-cold reviews. So why not opt for beauty gifts that double as decor to take the stress out of your holiday shopping and give loved ones a win-win item? This special multi-functional category (makeup, fragrance, hair, and body) provides benefits for the skin and body, while also looking immaculate on bathroom or bedroom vanities.
thezoereport.com
These Icy Blue Nail Designs Are The Subtle & Chic Way To Do Winter Manicures
It seems like the whole world is in its Blue Period. Few other colors — be they used in clothing, home decor, or beauty touches — manage to be so diverse in shade range and versatile in feeling. Blue can be earthy and neutral (faded denim blue), shocking and imaginative (electric blue), or calming and centering (pretty much every shade of blue), so it’s no wonder that blue nail polish colors and manicure designs have ruled the past several years. The best blue nail design inspo is a testament to the range and creative possibilities within the color. It’s virtually impossible to run out of ideas or interesting combinations when working with blue, and it just takes a few scrolling flicks through this roundup to realize it.
thezoereport.com
Ashley Park’s Rent The Runway Collection Will Get You Into The Holiday Spirit
With holiday dinners and parties just around the corner, you’re likely thinking about the outfits you’ll wear. And while it’s only natural to want to go all out with your looks, splurging hundreds of dollars on a look you plan to wear once can be hard to justify. If this dilemma is running through your mind right now, then there’s a good chance the new Ashley Park x Rent the Runway collection will solve this problem. The Emily in Paris actor partnered with the clothing rental service to design a special holiday collection, which has everything you need to create your party outfits.
From Levi’s to Nike to Nordstrom, These Are the Best Black Friday Fashion Deals Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday is here, which means some of the year’s biggest savings on everything from headphones to mattresses to home goods. But for savvy fashionistas, the real gems of Black Friday are deals on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories. Related: The Best Black Friday Deals of 2022 This year is no different, with the best Black Friday fashion deals from major retailers showing sales of as much as 70% off. Individual brands like Levi’s, Converse, and Todd Snyder are offering...
Jack Neo’s J Team and Clover Films Launch Singapore Producer HiJack Pictures
New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content that appeals to the global audience.” The new company’s board directors are Clover Films founders Lim Teck and Paulyn Chua and J Team’s Neo and Irene Kng. “We hope to nurture a new generation of Singaporean filmmakers, to produce commercially viable content which also connects with the audience. We hope to work with...
thezoereport.com
These Are The Best Books To Get Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List
While it can be difficult to shop even for people you know the best, there’s one item that always makes gift-giving just a little bit easier: A good book. Sure, you may think that’s something that would be way too hard to pick for any individual person. (Especially since you probably have some trouble settling on one for yourself at any given time.) Yet if you know even the most basic of information about your gift recipient’s hobbies, lifestyle, etc., you can likely find a read they’ll love with ease. When it comes to books that make for great gifts, it’s not just about discovering a random good story — it’s about giving something that truly speaks to someone and what they’re passionate about.
thezoereport.com
The Best Looks From The 2022 American Music Awards
Arguably second only to the Grammys, the American Music Awards is one of the biggest nights in music. Honoring the latest and greatest talents in the industry, the ceremony also serves as a platform for artists to show off their fashion chops. And, just like the Grammys, this event is one where anything goes. All manner of style and flair are on display, from over-the-top and whimsical to fresh-off-the-runway chic, these ensembles are meant to dazzle and be seen. Luckily, the 2022 AMAs did not disappoint as attendees dressed up in their Sunday finest, ready to celebrate.
thezoereport.com
Angelina Jolie Owns One Of Princess Diana’s Favorite Bags
Amid her busy schedule, Angelina Jolie always finds time for her children. One of her usual, and perhaps more mundane ways that she gets in quality one-on-one time is by taking them grocery shopping. Over the weekend, her son Pax accompanied Jolie on such a task, and for the outing, she was spotted in a dressed up, but not overly done, outfit. The actor carried a structured Lady Dior bag, one of her go-to designer purse labels, which perfectly complemented her polished wrap wool coat and trousers look.
