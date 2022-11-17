While it can be difficult to shop even for people you know the best, there’s one item that always makes gift-giving just a little bit easier: A good book. Sure, you may think that’s something that would be way too hard to pick for any individual person. (Especially since you probably have some trouble settling on one for yourself at any given time.) Yet if you know even the most basic of information about your gift recipient’s hobbies, lifestyle, etc., you can likely find a read they’ll love with ease. When it comes to books that make for great gifts, it’s not just about discovering a random good story — it’s about giving something that truly speaks to someone and what they’re passionate about.

11 HOURS AGO