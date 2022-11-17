Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAND TV
Students fill Thanksgiving boxes for local veterans
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, 7th graders at Dennis Lab School filled Thanksgiving boxes for local Veterans. Teacher Sara Nave said for 8 years, she's worked with her students to put together projects that make a difference in the community. She told WAND News that Dennis Lab is a Project Based Learning School. While students learn the basics, like math, science, and reading, there is also a heavy emphasis on community outreach and turning ideas into reality.
WAND TV
Soldier from Springfield surprising his family by coming home early for the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Staff Sergeant Collin Brennan surprised his wife and three daughters after being deployed for almost a year. Julie Brennan and her three daughter just finished watching a movie at the theater when they got the surprise of a lifetime. Brennan has been taking care of their...
WAND TV
Thanksgiving at the Good Samaritan Inn
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The doors will be open at the Inn on Thanksgiving. The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur is providing free hot meals to those in need and anyone who simply desires a meal. “We’re open 365, every holiday, every snow storm and we’re going to be...
WAND TV
Santa's Workshop coming to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Pediatric patients at HSHS St. John's Hospital will get to take a trip to Santa's Workshop this Christmas. Mike McGraw and the McGraw family provided the funds for Santa's Workshop, a Christmas gift "shop" where parents and guardians of pediatric patients will be able to pick out Christmas gifts free of charge. In addition to free presents for young patients, Santa’s Workshop will also have a hot cocoa station and volunteers to help wrap gifts for children to open on Christmas Day.
WAND TV
Local hospital wins award for vaping prevention program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Memorial Hospital won the Community Project Award from the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network. This was for their “Catch My Breath” vaping prevention program, which was created to help students learn about the risks of vaping. The program was created after administrators at Taylorville Junior High School saw an increase in vaping on campus.
WAND TV
No. 19 Illinois falls to No. 16 Virginia 70-61 in Main Event Championship
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WAND) - No. 19 Illinois was handed its first lost of the season in the Continental Tire Main Event Championship in Las Vegas Sunday. The Illini (4-1, 0-0) hung tough with No. 16 Virginia, ultimately falling 70-61. Jayden Epps led the way for Illinois with 14 points...
WAND TV
Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur to host Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Tickets are now on sale for this year's Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala. The gala will be held on December 2, 2022, starting at 6 o'clock at the Country Club of Decatur and will feature live music, dinner, and an auction. All proceeds...
WAND TV
8 people rescued from balcony of burning apartment building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out by a neighbor reporting fire coming from the back of an apartment building Sunday. Crews responded to 1015 S. 1st St. at 10:46 p.m. While on the way to the scene, firefighters learned that multiple residents were trapped on...
WAND TV
Mt. Zion diner offers free Thanksgiving meal
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - At the Four Star Family Restaurant in Mt. Zion, family is everything. It’s even in the name. “It’s Four Star*Family*Restaurant for a reason. We don’t meet strangers here, everyone is family. You come in and we’re treating you the same as the last time you were here,” said server Amanda Turnbo.
WAND TV
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
WAND TV
Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
