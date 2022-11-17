SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Pediatric patients at HSHS St. John's Hospital will get to take a trip to Santa's Workshop this Christmas. Mike McGraw and the McGraw family provided the funds for Santa's Workshop, a Christmas gift "shop" where parents and guardians of pediatric patients will be able to pick out Christmas gifts free of charge. In addition to free presents for young patients, Santa’s Workshop will also have a hot cocoa station and volunteers to help wrap gifts for children to open on Christmas Day.

