Amid her busy schedule, Angelina Jolie always finds time for her children. One of her usual, and perhaps more mundane ways that she gets in quality one-on-one time is by taking them grocery shopping. Over the weekend, her son Pax accompanied Jolie on such a task, and for the outing, she was spotted in a dressed up, but not overly done, outfit. The actor carried a structured Lady Dior bag, one of her go-to designer purse labels, which perfectly complemented her polished wrap wool coat and trousers look.
