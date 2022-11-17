Read full article on original website
XT.COM Lists GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GGCM on its platform in the Main Zone. Both GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 07:00 (UTC). About GGCM. GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain...
EverRise’s NFT staking lab gives users the flexibility to bridge staked assets
EverRise has developed a cross-chain NFT staking lab that allows RISE holders to create on-chain staking contracts. NFTs will be made directly available in compatible DeFi wallets and can be traded on platforms such as OpenSea. The automated buyback protocol will incentivize users where staked RISE provides proportional rewards to...
Vinnie Hager announces digital collectible partnership with Instagram
Meta recently announced that instagram is in the works of allowing selling NFTs with polygons on its platform. Vinnie Hager via twitter on 21st November, 2022, announces its first digital collectible partnership with Instagram. The name of the digital collectible is ‘Lollygagging’ which is a limited edition of 25 unique...
Newest Version of Cardano’s Typhon Wallet Enables NFTs
New wallet capabilities, such as improved multi-recipient transactions, have been added to the Cardano wallet Typhon. Thanks to the new version, users will be able to transfer NFTs straight from the gallery as well as the entire collection of NFTs. In addition to wallets like Daedalus and Typhon, IOG is...
Best analytics tool to track new NFT projects & explore new ones
Leading the top spot and maintaining a powerful NFT portfolio requires tracking various activities happening in the NFT world from project launches to mint dates and auctions. Doing this becomes easy with NFT analytic tools since they provide a 360-degree overview of the current and future picture of the market.
