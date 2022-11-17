Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
Cadet Now on Life Support As Driver Speaks Out, Says ‘Didn’t Intentionally’ Ram Sheriff Recruits
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV last Wednesday now is in “grave condition” and on life support. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the group of cadets spoke out for the first time since the crash,...
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
Man shot to death on Hollywood sidewalk
A man believed homeless was found shot to death early this morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue.
LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert
Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster woman charged in LA follow-home robberies
A 35-year-old Lancaster woman was charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles, District Attorney George Gascón announced. Taniqueka Nashay Harris and two others — 43-year-old Laron Deshone Bundley of Inglewood and 46-year-old Rudolph Leopold Flowers of Los Angeles — were added to the criminal complaint filed in September against 34-year-old Clayton Richard Randolph of Los Angeles.
Recruit injured in Whittier crash suffers setbacks, now in grave condition, authorities say
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
signalscv.com
Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station
A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
3 Dogs Perish Inside Burning RV Parked on Residential Street
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A recreational vehicle erupted into flames killing three dogs inside on the 7900 block of North Radford Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Sunday, Nov. 20. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an auto fire at...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights shooting leaves woman wounded
Boyle Heights -- A woman was hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered Sunday night while sitting in her pickup truck. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the LAPD's Operations Center.
foxla.com
6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash
LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley
Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available.
theeastsiderla.com
Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded
Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
TMZ.com
Older L.A. Couple Brutally Attacked at Elton John Dodger Stadium Concert
5:41 PM PT -- Dodger Stadium officials tell TMZ ... 'The incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Therefore, it would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time." 4:23 PM PT -- The LAPD tells TMZ this was over a fender-bender between two different...
Comments / 2