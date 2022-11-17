ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later

LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert

Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster woman charged in LA follow-home robberies

A 35-year-old Lancaster woman was charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles, District Attorney George Gascón announced. Taniqueka Nashay Harris and two others — 43-year-old Laron Deshone Bundley of Inglewood and 46-year-old Rudolph Leopold Flowers of Los Angeles — were added to the criminal complaint filed in September against 34-year-old Clayton Richard Randolph of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station

A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Boyle Heights shooting leaves woman wounded

Boyle Heights -- A woman was hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered Sunday night while sitting in her pickup truck. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the LAPD's Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

6 injured, 1 killed in Northridge crash

LOS ANGELES - At least seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of those hurt was killed in the crash. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue, near the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded

Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy