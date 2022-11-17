Read full article on original website
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by beating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City
Los 49ers smother Cardinals in Mexico City to win third straight
The 49ers played a great all-around game in front of a pro-Niners crowd in Mexico City to wrap up their third win in a row. Read on Audacy Sports.
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and...
