New Orleans, LA

At Thanksgiving food drive, Pelicans' Willie Green says New Orleans 'feels like home'

The New Orleans Pelicans are doing their part to make sure no one in New Orleans is without a turkey on Thanksgiving. Saturday, Brandon Ingram passed out Thanksgiving essentials to 100 families at the Fischer Senior Community Center on the West Bank. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum was in New Orleans East, where he helped 500 families get the groceries they needed at an event at Joe Brown Park.
The Saints proved to be the more desperate team, take care of Rams with strong second half

This was a matter of survival, as close as an NFL team can get to life or death in Week 11. Both the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams entered the Caesars Superdome in the middle of difficult seasons with their playoff hopes fading. It was a game between two desperate teams with their backs decidedly against the wall. The Saints knew they’d have to be the more desperate team if they wanted to keep their flickering postseason chances alive.
WATCH: Saints finally win one, and a World Cup malaise on 'Bayou Bets'

The "Bayou Bets" episode that aired live Monday on Bet.NOLA.com was a rarity of late in that it came after a New Orleans Saints win. The Saints' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was a main topic of discussion for the crew on the sports betting show that airs live twice weekly and is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com.
Saints DE Payton Turner suffered sprained ankle in Rams win, giving him day-to-day status

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.
The Saints have a lengthy list of players inactive for Rams, but one key player may return

The New Orleans Saints sent out a bit of good news when they announced their inactives prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Starting left guard Andrus Peat, who was questionable with a tricep injury, is active. It’s not clear whether Peat will actually play, or just be available as needed after he only practiced once in the week leading up to Sunday’s game.
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.

The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
