NOLA.com
At Thanksgiving food drive, Pelicans' Willie Green says New Orleans 'feels like home'
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing their part to make sure no one in New Orleans is without a turkey on Thanksgiving. Saturday, Brandon Ingram passed out Thanksgiving essentials to 100 families at the Fischer Senior Community Center on the West Bank. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum was in New Orleans East, where he helped 500 families get the groceries they needed at an event at Joe Brown Park.
Brandon Ingram scores 34 points in Pelicans' blowout win over shorthanded Warriors
Midway through the first quarter, Zion Williamson caught the basketball in the post and surveyed the floor. He saw CJ McCollum spotting up along the 3-point arc on the right wing. Williamson whipped a diagonal pass McCollum’s way. McCollum’s shot was pure. Monday, everything the Pelicans did against...
Zion Williamson says he's 'definitely' playing when Pelicans face Warriors on Monday
After missing three games with a right foot contusion, Zion Williamson said he is “definitely” playing Monday against the Golden State Warriors. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point,” said Williamson, who went through a full practice Saturday. “Had enough time off it.”
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, series history, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
For the first time in exactly one month, the New Orleans Saints will play at least a semi-familiar foe, as they are set to face an NFC opponent for the first time since losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20. On Sunday, it’s the Los Angeles Rams, whom the...
The Saints proved to be the more desperate team, take care of Rams with strong second half
This was a matter of survival, as close as an NFL team can get to life or death in Week 11. Both the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams entered the Caesars Superdome in the middle of difficult seasons with their playoff hopes fading. It was a game between two desperate teams with their backs decidedly against the wall. The Saints knew they’d have to be the more desperate team if they wanted to keep their flickering postseason chances alive.
Saints DE Cam Jordan is missing his 1st game because of injury — and understandably so
For the first time in his 12-year career, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan missed a game because of injury, and it became apparent why when a new detail emerged Sunday morning before the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan suffered an orbital bone injury last...
WATCH: Saints finally win one, and a World Cup malaise on 'Bayou Bets'
The "Bayou Bets" episode that aired live Monday on Bet.NOLA.com was a rarity of late in that it came after a New Orleans Saints win. The Saints' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was a main topic of discussion for the crew on the sports betting show that airs live twice weekly and is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com.
Why Juwan Johnson was trying to be like Mike on his touchdown against the Rams
If Juwan Johnson’s second-quarter touchdown grab looked a little familiar, there’s a reason for that. On the play, the third-year New Orleans Saints tight end was simply trying to do his best Michael Thomas impression. “That is Mike’s route, but since Mike’s gone, I’ve taken that role of...
Saints DE Payton Turner suffered sprained ankle in Rams win, giving him day-to-day status
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.
New Orleans is getting a professional soccer team. Now what should game day look like?
No matter the event and no matter the team, game day traditions and rituals play a vital role in creating the excitement and camaraderie that can only be found among sports fans. Now that the United Soccer League is expanding to New Orleans, the team's prospective owners are asking New...
NFL Week 12 early odds, betting lines: Saints big underdogs at San Fran; Bengals-Titans tight
For only the 14th time this century, the New Orleans Saints are an underdog of 8 points or more, as that’s what they’re facing heading into Santa Clara, Calif., next Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers. The official line as of Monday is 8½, and we will...
The Saints have a lengthy list of players inactive for Rams, but one key player may return
The New Orleans Saints sent out a bit of good news when they announced their inactives prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Starting left guard Andrus Peat, who was questionable with a tricep injury, is active. It’s not clear whether Peat will actually play, or just be available as needed after he only practiced once in the week leading up to Sunday’s game.
Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.
The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
